Weil also identified the lack of demand for electric cars as a core problem. VW currently has a “gap” in terms of cheap electric cars. The Federal Government’s cancellation of the e-purchase premium was also “a mistake”. Weil called for extensive subsidies instead. It is not enough to promote high-priced e-company cars, as recently decided in Berlin, because this would be a “gross injustice”. Weil brought tax reductions for e-car buyers into play. These also have the advantage that the reduced revenue for the state would only accrue “in subsequent years”. “Social leasing offers” for low incomes and purchase incentives for used e-cars are also needed.