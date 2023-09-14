The electric sedan Volkswagen ID.7 it will have a sportier variant GTX. The new model will be equipped with the latest generation of ID thrustersthe system of dual-motor all-wheel drive and a number of sporty design elements. The features of the electric sports car were previewed by the show car ID.X Performance.

Volkswagen ID.X GTX Performance

The exterior of the ID.X GTX Performance electric sedan features several sporty features, such as the front splitter and the rear diffuser made of carbon. Volkswagen engineers have widened the track of 80 millimeters and lowered the sports suspension of 60 millimeters, using particularly stiff springs.

Carbon rear diffuser

These changes, together with themore powerful drive unit, contribute significantly to performance, making the vehicle more agile. The prototype is equipped with 20-inch single-nut sports alloy wheels and 265 racing tires. At the rear, acarbon wing guarantees the necessary downforce. The colored rear lights emphasize the sporty appearance of the high-performance electric sedan.

Volkswagen ID.X Performance ID.X Performance rear spoiler ID.X Interior performance VW ID.X Performance

Inside the vehicle, the occupants find themselves comfortable carbon bucket seats which offer optimal support, even during a dynamic driving style. The red accents emphasize the sportiness of the model.

Double electric motor

The Volkswagen ID.X Performance is a show car that uses a four-wheel drive composed of a permanent magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle and a additional asynchronous motor on the front axle. This system offers advantages such as short-term overload capability and low resistance losses, making it ideal for providing additional power in boost mode.

The show car is equipped with a dual electric motor all-wheel drive system

The driving torque is managed by Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which also controls the rear axle differential lock and can be controlled via a dedicated display in the center console. The energy for this dual-motor drive comes from the drums, which allows continuous delivery of high power and fast charging timeswith a charging capacity of up to 200 kW.

Photo new Volkswagen ID.7

