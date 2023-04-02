Say campervan and people think Volkswagen. Say electric car and people think Tesla, the luxaflex of EVs. And we are not just talking about range or charging, but also about the other things that go with electric driving: dynamic qualities, comfort and the way in which all of this is presented.

At the Volkswagen ID. Buzz clearly shows its origins in a conservative, 85-year-old German automaker struggling with software. And Tesla also shows where it came from, as a nineteen-year-old Californian tech company that had a hard time finding its way in car manufacturing and ergonomics.

The obvious differences between the two cars

The Model Y is basically a tall Model 3, meaning its drag is low and it’s relatively light. Our four-wheel drive Long Range has a battery pack with 75 usable kWh and two motors, and still stays under two tons. The Volkswagen weighs half a ton more and is very large and very square.

It obviously has consequences if you have to push that through the air. With us, the VW came about 4.2 kilometers away on one kWh, on the highway at a temperature of 10 degrees. The Tesla is narrower, lower and more aerodynamic, reaching 5.3 kilometers under the same conditions.

The range of ID. Buzz and Model Y

That would equate to 200 miles of range for the Volkswagen and about 400 for the Tesla, although both could go a lot further if you didn’t just drive them on the highway. But this isn’t just about the aerodynamic differences; the Model Y is also slightly more energy efficient than VW’s crossover, the ID.4. Apart from the efficiency: the Model Y can also take off like a spear. Without any wheelspin you are within 5 seconds at 100 km / h. The VW needs double that.

The driving behavior

The Tesla also feels lively on the highway, in the VW you still need a certain form of ambition and planning to quickly fill that hole in the outer lane. The way your right foot commands are translated into amounts of power is very smoothly controlled on both, adding to the calm and grace.

The Tesla approaches and corners in a way that suits its power. The controls are fast but well-damped, so your movements will mostly remain fluid, and the polite degree of leaning also helps. But surprisingly enough: there is no pleasure whatsoever. That is partly due to the same control, which is numb and does not communicate anything.

And yet the suspension and damping are firmer than necessary, making it rumble and bounce. It’s a sporty SUV that isn’t. Tesla should have realized that most of the time it probably isn’t being ridden very ferociously. The Volkswagen soothes all that fury. Okay, his controls are deaf and dumb too, but the ID. Buzz suggests you enjoy the scenery rather than give the tires a beating, and the wonderfully supple suspension adds a solid stone to that.

In the ID. Buzz and Model Y

Despite its passenger car platform, the ID. Buzz has been given the packaging form of a van. It’s a box. The windshield is far from you, your lower legs are almost vertical and you are sitting high: you can see the villains in their roaring AMG G 63s, whose behavior you are so obediently compensating for in your flower power-EV, kind of looking straight in the eye.

But your raised seat does sit on a rather bulky frame that steals legroom from the people behind you. So the Tesla may be lower, but it still offers the rear seat occupants more legroom. In that respect, the Model Y is very smart anyway, also when it comes to the luggage space in the front and rear.

Volkswagen’s big problem

The calm and happy appearance of the VW is shattered by the frustration of the large infotainment screen. This is the most recent version and it’s better organized than the previous one – the energy-related section is now permanently in the counter screen right in front of you. But the touchscreen still responds very late or not at all.

The Tesla’s does everything right away and the graphics are razor sharp in an ultra-cool kind of monotony. It must have looked fantastic in the test lab, but it’s a total horror to use in a moving car. You can’t rest your hand on anything.

The maps show light gray roads on a slightly less light gray background. And frequently used functions or things you need quickly are hidden so deep in the menus that goggles and flippers wouldn’t be a luxury.

But the system is very good at finding a Supercharger for you. Tesla has recently opened up a number of them to ordinary citizens who have the Tesla app, and that also works effortlessly. And so we did a cozy side-by-side test on 150-kW Superchargers. We started at about 20 percent charge, on a cool evening, and both the VW and Tesla charged at about 145kW; and after 50 percent still with about 100 kW. Impressive.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz vs Tesla Model Y: Which Should You Choose?

The Model Y is faster and more efficient, but strangely enough you rarely get warm or cold from its driving experience. The ID. Buzz relaxes you, because of his driving behavior and the cheerful design and decoration. In this comparison we would go for him. Tesla has always been a cult. The Buzz will be, too, but for entirely different reasons.