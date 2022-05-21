The commercial debut of Volkswagen ID.Buzz is enriched with an important element. After the presentation of the range and prices for Italy, the electric version of the iconic Wolfsburg model is preparing to be the protagonist of a new advertising campaign in collaboration with the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, Coming to Disney + on May 27, 2022. The campaign launches with a personalized advertisement created in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic with the ID. Buzz and some characters from the Star Wars saga, including lead actor Ewan McGregor, who will also be the new brand ambassador for Volkswagen.

“We are bringing together two strong global brands in this collaboration and generations of fans who have grown up with their respective icons. We are really excited about this unique joint creative collaboration – said Klaus Zellmermember of Volkswagen’s board of directors for sales, marketing and after-sales service – Ewan McGregor is our perfect match as an avid Volkswagen fan since his childhood and a daily driver and collector of Volkswagen cars. Engaging him not only boosts awareness for our brand, it also adds authenticity to our messages. I welcome Ewan as our new brand ambassador as he seamlessly connects our fascinating past with our drive for a carbon neutral future. ”

The 360-degree campaign, which Scholz & Friends and Markenfilm worked on, will span multiple markets and will feature personalized content on TV and digital, as well as advertising signage and social media banners. It will also extend to an exciting design collaboration in which Volkswagen and Lucasfilm designers co-created two “Star Wars Edition” IDs. This special version will be presented at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, scheduled for late May. For Ewan McGregor then also the role of ambassador of the German brandprecisely on the occasion of the launch of ID.Buzz which is linked to the past of the brand but above all to the actor’s passion for vintage cars: “I’ve been a Volkswagen enthusiast all my life. Since I got my first Volkswagen, when I was 16. And I’ve been collecting them ever since. The ID. Buzz really has character. This is unusual for a new car and makes me smile. I think it is a car capable of transmitting happiness ”.