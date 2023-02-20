Who decided to pre-order the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz and can’t wait to be able to drive it will have to wait a long time. The delivery time for the German brand’s electric minivan extends up to 18 months, which means that before the middle of next year many customers will not be able to get behind the wheel of their ID. Buzz: a non-trivial problem that Volkswagen is trying to solve by proposing to the buyers of the model to modify some customizations on the specimen they ordered to reduce the wait to a considerable extent.

An example? That of the external livery: customers who opt for a single-color paint instead of the previously chosen two-tone will see delivery times drop from 18 months to 7 months, one year less waiting then. Or even that of the Infotainment Plus pack, whose implementation is currently hampered by the shortage of semiconductors: removing the introduction of this optional package would once again speed up the construction process and reduce the delivery times of the new ID. Buzz. “Some of our customers are happy to wait, while others are eager to change – a Volkswagen spokesman explained to Autocar microphones, who then focused on the backlog of orders – We are continuing to work intensively with our factory colleagues to improve the offer, as are many other manufacturers for different models. We hope to see some improvements during the year”.

The hope of the German manufacturer is that the problem of endless delivery times will soon be resolved, also because the ID range will already be available by the end of the year. Buzz is expected to expand as a version debuts gtx, more focused on sports driving and performance. And that’s not all: after 2025 there will also be room for a longer wheelbase version of the German electric minivan and above all for the long-awaited camper variant California.