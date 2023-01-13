Often the concept of electric pushes away that of sportiness and performance in the imagination of many people. But it is an equation that often does not represent reality, also because more and more car manufacturers are making sporty variants of their battery-powered models. Volkswagen will even do it with the electric minivan ID.Buzzwhich will add a badged high-performance version to its range by the end of the year gtxas confirmed by the German automaker itself.

It was the head of research and development of Volkswagen, Kai Gruenitz, who revealed more details on how the German brand intends to expand the ID.Buzz range over the next few months: “There will be room for a GTX version, it will be a fantastic high-performance variant of our electric minivan, with 250 kW maximum power, specifically designed and dedicated interiors, new colors for the exterior livery and some additional features”. In short, news is expected from all points of view: according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, the new ID.Buzz GTX will use the all-wheel drive system with a double electric motor configuration shared with other versions of Volkswagen’s electric range, including the ID.7 sedan expected during 2023. The possibility of also seeing a four-wheel drive version of the ID.Buzz on the market is not excluded that is not GTX, but to date it is a solution still being evaluated by Volkswagen.

Alongside the GTX, the ID.Buzz range will be enriched by one by the end of the year long wheelbase variant: will arrive this summer and will offer much greater seating flexibility than that guaranteed by the current five-seater version of the model, thanks to a length of 25 cm greater than the latter and a seven-seater configuration arranged in three rows. Final comment on a potential release California of the electric minivan, expected in 2025 and confirmed by Gruenitz himself: “There will be a camper version of ID.Buzz. The first concept is being developed now.”