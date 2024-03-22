Volkswagen presents the version GTX of theID. Buzzthe famous one Electric “Bulli”.now upgraded with two electric motors from 340 HP overall. This new variant promises sporty performance (0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds) while maintaining the space and practicality characteristic of the ID. Basic buzz.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX, features and performance

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX is equipped with two electric motors which provide a total power of 340 HP of powerplus 4Motion all-wheel drive, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 160 km/h.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX battery

The ID's traction system. Buzz GTX consists of a synchronous motor permanent magnet (PSM) type APP550 on the rear axle, which delivers a power of 210 kW (286 hp) and a maximum torque of 550 Nm. The front axle is equipped with a 80 kW (109 hp) AKA150 type asynchronous motor (ASM).) and a maximum torque of 134 Nm.

Asynchronous motor (ASM) type AKA150 on the front axle

Two drum cuts are available: one from 79 kWh (the same as the ID.3 GTX) and one from 86 kWh (as on the ID.7 GTX Tourer). The vehicle supports the fast charging up to 200 kWwith charging times of approximately 25 minutes to go from 10% to 80% charge.

PSM APP550 synchronous motor on the rear axle

Thanks to the new engine, the towing capacity has increased: the ID. Buzz GTX with regular wheelbase has a towing capacity of 1,800 kgwhile the long wheelbase variant can tow up to 1,600 kg. This represents an increase in capacity respectively of 800 and 600 kg compared to traditional versions of the ID. Buzz.

The ID. Buzz GTX features a distinctive front featuring a bumper with ventilation grille black honeycomb and new lateral aerodynamic elements, giving it a dynamic and original appearance.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX front light signature

Newly configured daytime running light elements are integrated to the left and right of the bumper: two triangles a Superimposed LEDs that resemble the tip of an arrow. The black body elements, such as the ventilation grille, aerodynamic elements, GTX lettering and exterior mirror caps, are made of glossy black. Furthermore, the ID. Buzz GTX comes with the new alloy wheel as standard 19 inch Venlowhile the GTX wheel range includes two new alloy wheels from 21 inches, Caracas (black) and Townsville (black with mirror-turned surface), available as options. The standard equipment also includes headlights LED Matrix IQ.LIGHT.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX ID. Buzz GTX rear 3/4 ID. Buzz GTX side ID. Buzz GTX rear 3/4 ID. Buzz GTX front ID. Buzz GTX rear Front luminous signature Cockpit dashboard Interior passenger compartment space Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

As for colors, the ID. Buzz GTX features new paint Cherry Redwhich can be configured in version single color or, on request, in a two-tone version in combination with paint Mono Silver metallic.

Volkswagen has also made changes to the interior equipment of the ID vehicle. Buzz GTX, with dark colors which underline the sporting character. The seats were designed in the typical GTX design: electrically adjustable comfort seats with Memory functionmicrofibre linings ArtVelours Eco black with a new diamond pattern, red contrast stitching and red piping. The multifunction steering wheel features red cross stitching, a red center trim appliqué and integrated chrome GTX lettering.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX cockpit dashboard

The ID. The short wheelbase Buzz GTX is available in a five seats with a 40:60 split sofa in the second row of seats or in a six-seater version with two single rear seats in the second and third rows.

The ID. Buzz GTX a long step can be configured in version a five or six seatsor in version a seven seats with a three-seater sofa in the second row and two single rear seats in the third row. The second row seats can be moved longitudinally by 150 mm in the case of the short wheelbase and by 200 mm in the case of the long wheelbase, and are equipped with anchoring systems ISOFIX.

Front seat fabric and GTX logo

The trunk volume varies depending on the configuration, with the ID. Buzz GTX short wheelbase that offers volume included between 1,121 liters and 2,123 litres and the ID. Long wheelbase Buzz GTX offering up to volume 2,469 litres. Both models can be equipped with a Multiflex Boardwhich features a second loading floor and a flat loading surface with the rear seats folded down.

Infotainment with ChatGPT

With the introduction of the new GTX models, a significant hardware and software update has been implemented across the entire range. Among the new features on board, we find a head-up display (optional) and the latest generation of infotainment systems (standard), characterized by new menus, improved graphics and greater computing capacity.

The system's touchscreen has been increased to 12.9 inches instead of 12.0, while a new one luminous touch bar allows you to adjust the temperature and volume. The new voice assistant IDA it responds to voice commands based on natural language and integrates artificial intelligence, offering an online connection to databases such as Wikipedia.

12.9-inch infotainment display

A world innovation is the integration of the IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT. Furthermore, theWellness app, which allows you to adjust the vehicle's functions to maximize well-being while driving or charging. The new range of assistance systems includes the Park Assist Plus improved with function Remote for remote parking via smartphone andExit Assistwhich signals the presence of vehicles and bicycles when the door is opened and temporarily prevents opening in the event of danger.

Price

The price of the ID. Buzz GTX has not been communicated, but we can assume a cost of more 80,000 euros.

Photo Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX