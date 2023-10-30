Volkswagen will have an electric station wagon. The Wolfsburg brand demonstrates that it still believes in SW bodywork and does so by obviously focusing on electric: the new battery-powered flagship of the German giant will in fact have a family version, it will be the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, with the Teutonic brand that it shared the first photos of the development prototype with the classic camouflage livery, while also revealing the name (Tourer) that will characterize this station wagon variant.

The Volkswagen flagship becomes Tourer

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer will arrive in Europe in 2024, with the final design to be revealed by VW in the coming months. The choice of the Wolfsburg brand is in line with the tradition of the German car manufacturer which has been focusing on this type of bodywork for over 60 years, with the various variants Variant or Shooting Brake for its flagship cars. The work done by Volkswagen on the aerodynamics of the new ID.7 is also reflected in its Wagon variant, with the Cd of 0.234 which went to just 2.242 in the Tourer version.

Lots of space on board for the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Like all ID models. family, the new body shape of the ID.7 is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The advantages of the modular system with short overhangs and long wheelbase benefit the interior. The result is the character of an elegant full-size hatchback version with a particularly generous feeling of space and an increase in trunk volume. In fact, the capacity should be around 600 liters with the possibility of reaching up to 1,714 litres.

Price and autonomy

Like the ID.7, the ID.7 Tourer will also be produced at the Volkswagen plant in Emden, the same site where the ID.4 is also assembled. The powertrain of VW’s electric station wagon should be in all respects similar to that of the sedan version, with a 285 HP rear engine combined with an 82 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing an overall range of 600 km. The price of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer could approach 70,000 euros.