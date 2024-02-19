After the sedan version, the range of the new Volkswagen ID.7 is completed with the world premiere of the Tourer, the station wagon variant of the latest arrival among Wolfsburg's EVs. With a declared range of 685 km and compatibility with fast charging up to 200 kW in DC, the new ID.7 Tourer continues the tradition of family cars of the German brand and joins the iconic Passat in the brand's offering .

Dimensions of the ID.7 Tourer

From a size point of view, the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is similar to the sedan-fastback version, with a length of 4,961 mm and a wheelbase of 2,971 mm, combined with short body overhangs. The two ID.7s (without the external rear-view mirrors) are 1,862 mm wide and 1,536 mm high. The station wagon version is characterized by a roofline that extends backwards between the C and D pillars, increasing the height of the car. Thanks to the longer roof and more inclined tailgate, the ID.7 Tourer has a load capacity of 605 liters which rises to 1,714 liters with the seats folded down.

Design

Style aimed at aerodynamic efficiency and a modern look is evident at the front, with the new IQ.LIGHT Matrix LED headlights including an LED crossbar to the left and right of the bright VW logo and the Dynamic Light Assist automatic lighting function (high beams with interactive dynamic regulation that do not dazzle oncoming traffic). Depending on the equipment, the 19 to 20-inch alloy wheels have also been aerodynamically refined, with the additional 21-inch size coming soon. The horizontal orientation of the tail gives it a vigorous and imposing appearance. This effect is reinforced by the clear LED light band (on request in the version with 3D LED rear lights with animated brake light and dynamic direction indicators). Depending on the equipment, the VW logo in the LED crossbar is also illuminated. The upper part of the rear is equally striking: the inwardly recessed roof pillars and window surfaces give the rear area below a powerful appearance.

Optional like a real station wagon

Among the configuration options of the new ID.7 Tourer there is the new Smart Glass panoramic roof, which thanks to the integrated PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) layer can switch to the transparent state or the darkened state thanks to the appropriate touch control in the console or by using the IDA voice assistant. There are also various typical station wagon accessories, such as the trunk divider insert to divide the space and block the load to prevent it from sliding with a side net. A special tray is also available to protect the compartment from dirt while preventing the load from sliding. The range of accessories also includes the Volkswagen Compact II bike rack, which can be folded using a pedal control. At 75 kg, the vertical static load of the extendable towing device is designed in such a way that it can also transport two e-bikes without any problems. Last but not least, the load capacity of the ID.7 Tourer can be increased by another 460 liters thanks to the Comfort luggage box.

Technology

Inside the passenger compartment, the modern dashboard includes the 15″ infotainment system based on the new MIB4 software, with IDA voice assistant which not only allows control of many functions of the car, but also responds within system limits to targeted questions on any topic thanks to access to online databases such as Wikipedia and, for the first time, the integration of ChatGPT.

The powertrain and battery of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

The Volkswagen Id.7 Tourer range includes a powertrain consisting of a 210 kW engine and 545 Nm of torque, with a 77 kWh battery and in the future also with an 86 kWh accumulator for an overall range of up to 685 km and compatibility with DC fast charging with power up to 200 kW. With this power, the battery can be recharged from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes. Just as on the sedan, battery pre-conditioning is available, useful in planning through the EV Route Planner, to optimize full energy. The ADAS range is greatly expanded, with safety and driving assistance systems which include the new Park Assist Plus with Memory function, the renewed Travel Assist but also the Exit Warning System in addition to the Rear Traffic Alert. Thanks to Car2X technology, the driver is always updated on traffic conditions and any dangers or problems on the route.