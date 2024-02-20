The new Volkswagen ID.7 100% electric is now also available in version station wagoncall Tourers. In this segment, in the Volkswagen range, it joins the Passat Variant, available with petrol and diesel combustion engines, as well as in a plug-in hybrid version. The ID.7 Tourer is equipped with a 286 HP electric motorpowered by a battery 77 or 86 kWhwhich guarantees autonomy up to 685 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer shares much of its design and external dimensions with the sedan version. Both models are long 4,961 mmwith a step of 2,971 mm. The width is 1,862 mm and the height of 1,536 mm.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

The main difference between the two models is in the rear of the bodywork: the Tourer has a line of less sloping roof to increase the loading volume upwards. Its line was conceived to offer a balance between the Passat Variant and theArteon Shooting Brake.

On the side, depending on the equipment, the aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels stand out, which vary 19 to 20 inches.

Interior

Thanks to the greater height at the rear, the ID.7 Tourer has an even larger trunk volume than the fastback sedan: up to 605 litres with five people on board and up to 1,714 litres (compared to 1,586 for the sedan) with the load up to the front seat backs and roof.

The interior of the ID.7 Tourer

The interior is similar to that of the ID.7, but an update is plannedinfotainment MIB4 on the 15-inch touchscreen display (38 cm diagonal) with advanced functions ChatGPT thanks to the integration withIDA virtual assistant.

Among the options, theWellness appwhich combines functions of automatic climate control, motorized vents, ErgoActive seatsaudio system and interior lighting to increase comfort on board.

The boot space of the ID.7 Tourer is up to 1,714 litres

An important update concerns thehead-up display with augmented realitywhich can now show navigation data from the smartphone connected via Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. The panoramic roof with smart glass is also confirmed, which can be darkened with a simple command.

Engine, battery and autonomy

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is available in the coming months. Initially it is sold in versions Pro And Pro Sboth with a power of 286 HP and 210 kW, generated by the new APP550 engine positioned under the rear axle. The main difference between the two Tourer and sedan versions is the battery pack: the Pro mount a battery from 77 kWh of the previous generation, while the Pro S has a new one 86 kWh battery.

The autonomy of the ID.7 Tourer is up to 687 km

The charging power is up to 175 kW for the Pro and of 200 kW for the Pro S, which allows you to fill up from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes. The official autonomy according to the WLTP cycle has not yet been declared, but for the Pro S version it is estimated around 687 km; it can be recharged from 10 to 80% in much less than 30 minutes.

ADAS

The equipment ADAS of the ID.7 Tourer is the one we find on the sedan version. New features include the Park Assist Plus and the Memory function for fully automatic parking up to 50 meters away. The Travel Assist has been improved and is now called Connected Travel Assist with online data, which guarantees a assisted driving longitudinal and transversal, including lane change assist on motorways andExit Assist to prevent accidental opening of the doors in the event of approaching vehicles.

Matrix IQ.LIGHT LED headlight

The system Car2X provides traffic information and warns the driver of dangerous situations. Other systems included are emergency braking assist Front Assist and road sign recognition.

Price

The base price of the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer probably starts at around 65,000 euros in the Pro version.

Photo Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

