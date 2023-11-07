Volkswagen’s first fully electric station wagon will be called ID.7 Tourer. This is one of the first details relating to the new model that the German car manufacturer has officially released: the definitive name of the car was accompanied by the first images of the same, still in a version camouflaged by a camouflage livery worn over the bodywork (the final design will be revealed in the coming months). The European launch of the new ID.7 Tourer is awaited during 2024.

Top aerodynamics

One of the aspects on which Volkswagen has focused most is aerodynamics. For comparison: the ID.7 sedan, which has already been presented in Europe, boasts a very high-performance CX of 0.234, similarly the ID.7 Tourer can boast a CX of 0.242, practically identical. Data that is in line with the equally aerodynamic design of the new ID.7 Tourer, “intuitable” despite the camouflage with graphics created in the “Indian Summer” look and with the QR codes integrated on the back.

Comfort and spaciousness

Volkswagen has also released the first specifications relating to spaciousness, for the occupants but also for the load: if there are five people on board, the boot volume of the German brand’s first fully electric station wagon reaches 545 litres (if the backrest of the rear seat is folded down, the volume of the almost two meter long load compartment can increase to up to 1,714 litres). Short overhangs and a long wheelbase are the two development and design elements to which VW paid particular attention.

Production in Germany

While waiting to discover all the secrets relating to the new ID.7 Tourer, we know that, just like the ID.7 sedan, the station wagon will also be produced in the Volkswagen plant in Emden. This translates into the fact that, after the ID.4, the ID.7 becomes the second model based on the MEB platform to be produced in north-west Germany.