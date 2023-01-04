At the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 in Las Vegas, the global car destined to challenge Tesla on the terrain of the most modern three volumes, essential in design and technology in the cockpit lands: we will see it at the end of 2023

Gianluigi Giannetti – Las Vegas (Nevada)

Seventy kg of paint passed over 40 layers, partly conductive and partly insulating, to build an iridescent livery capable of illuminating 22 different areas of the bodywork separately. This is the color of Volkswagen's return to the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, the most important event in the world dedicated to electronics and the online future. The debut of the new ID.7 is "digital camouflage", a global sedan destined to arrive in Europe and the United States by the end of 2023, with a range of action ready to expand to all Asian markets in 2024, with the start of production in China.

Global by definition — The new ID.7 shown in Las Vegas is definitive in all, 494 cm long and 186 cm wide, with a distance between the front and rear wheels of 297 cm. The Volkswagen ID family thus enters a market inevitably dominated by the Tesla Model 3, with respect to which ID.7 will position itself, according to the still unofficial information collected in Las Vegas, at a price level between 55,000 euros, but with a equipment and a car philosophy that the German company provides for in every case of reference. In fact, a run-up is not being staged, but if anything the completion of the project which has already led to the sale of 500,000 cars based on the Meb platform globally, starting from September 2020. ID.7 will presumably also have a Station Wagon variant, like after all, the bodywork suggests it quite eloquently in the design of the rear pillar and in the generous dimensions of the tail, while the front is, to date, the new face of the Volkswagen electric cars for its extremely aerodynamic and essential lines, devoted to efficiency.

smart air — Few but clear indications on the interior, which know some rather intriguing details. The use of a 15" maxi display is inevitable, a standard that Tesla has now imposed on the market, but Volkswagen ensures that the entire software platform is changing, the result of a moment of transformation and rationalization of investments that will already bring important news. A head-up display with augmented reality is also making its debut on the ID.7, i.e. capable of combining the projection of driving directions on the windshield with even more complex contents, while the new air conditioning system with Smart Air Vents will find space on board digitized and motorized able to convey the flows and move dynamically, to distribute the air as quickly as possible over a large surface.

MEB at most — It is still too early to find out about the available engines, which will naturally maintain the Meb scheme, with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive versions, in this case with a second engine at the front, while the maximum range that can be reached with an energy recharge has already been communicated. or 700 km of travel. "The ID.7 is one of the ten new electric models that we will launch on the market by 2026. Our goal: to offer our customers the right offer in every segment" – reiterated Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the brand, at the Volkswagen stand. also recalled that "there are no delays" on the Small Meb project, i.e. confirming the arrival of the small B-segment electric car in 2025, as expected and despite the inevitable geopolitical crisis and the constant lack of microchips.