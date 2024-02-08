Electric flagship. Volkswagen ID.7protagonist of our preview test drive, expands the range of cars on tap from Wolfsburg, placing itself at the top of the German brand's offering thanks to the shape of a fastback sedan that promises to easily exceed 600 km of travel on a single charge.

Design

One of the strengths of the Volkswagen ID.7 is precisely its aerodynamic research, as evidenced by the Cd coefficient of 0.23 which makes this model one of the most streamlined in the category. 4.96 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.97, the electric sedan of the German brand has sinuous shapes with an expressive front given by the closed grille and the subtle motif that unites the LED matrix headlights. Contributing to air penetration are the Air Curtains present in the lower part of the front but also the specific inclination of the A pillar, with the low roof that extends towards the sloping roof which slopes towards the tail where we find the light signature always LED running full width. The electrically operated boot has a load capacity of between 532 and 1,586 litres. A more than satisfactory figure for the Volkswagen ID.7 but which is affected by the absence of the front frunk, thus forcing the charging cables to be stowed in the trunk. On the sides you can then see the handles flush with the bodywork and the wheels with an aerodynamic design with sizes that go from 19 to 21''.

Interior of Volkswagen ID.7

The interiors of the Volkswagen ID.7 are welcoming and sustainable, with great attention to the use of eco-sustainable materials and at the same time offering the occupants plenty of space, making the most of the possibilities of the MEB platform. The mix of soft and plastic surfaces characterizes the horizontal dashboard, dominated by the central display of the 15'' infotainment system with IDA voice assistant and the possibility of easily managing all multimedia functions. Behind the steering wheel appears the small and essential instrument panel which displays driving information, while in front of the driver's line of sight is the Head-Up display with augmented reality which is standard. The sports front seats are particularly enveloping and characterized by contrasting stitching, increasing travel comfort. There is also the possibility of adjusting the ambient lights, with different combinations for the Ambient Lights of the Volkswagen ID.7. Despite the silhouette and the low roof, there is also plenty of space for passengers who sit comfortably on the rear seat and have plenty of room for both their heads and legs.

The Volkswagen ID.7 powertrain

The heart of the Volkswagen ID.7 is the new engine of the German brand, the APP550 three-phase permanent magnet synchronous unit capable of delivering 286 HP, 210 kW and 545 Nm, combined with a 77 kWh battery which guarantees an autonomy of 620km. The performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a speed electronically limited to 180 km/h. The new motor boasts a new inverter and a new rotor which improve thermal stability and efficiency. From a charging point of view, the new Volkswagen ID.7 is compatible with direct current infrastructures up to 175 kW to recover from 10 to 80% in just 28 minutes, 204 km in 10 minutes while in alternating current it supports 11 kW. Thanks to the EV Route Planner technology, it is possible to start pre-conditioning the battery to make charging more efficient on the route that separates us from the next rapid charging station. The ADAS range is greatly expanded, with safety and driving assistance systems which include the new Park Assist Plus with Memory function, the renewed Travel Assist but also the Exit Warning System in addition to the Rear Traffic Alert. Thanks to Car2X technology, the driver is always updated on traffic conditions and any dangers or problems on the route.

How's VW's electric sedan doing?

Our first test behind the wheel of the Volkswagen ID.7 took place on a mixed route in the Veronese countryside, allowing us to put the full vocation for comfort of this model to the test. The set-up is in fact soft, with well-balanced steering. The soundproofing on board is excellent, with the almost total absence of creaks and rustles which could be annoying in the long run. The brake pedal travel is a little too spongy while the suspension layout behaves optimally, with MacPherson struts at the front and five arms at the rear but the possibility of having optional DCC adaptive regulation, as well as progressive steering. Overall agility is also good despite the 2,172 kg in running order. Finally, consumption: those declared by the German brand fluctuate between 16 and 14 kWh/100 km while in our preview test drive with the Volkswagen ID.7 we found values ​​between 18 and 20 kWh, therefore all in all in line with what was declared by the brand. Wolfsburg.

Price and fittings

The Volkswagen ID.7 protagonist of our test was the Pro version but from April 2024 orders will also open for the Pro S and the GTX, both equipped with a larger battery, 86 kWh and a power of 286 and 340 HP respectively. In the first case, the autonomy will reach 700 km. The offer will then also be completed by the Tourer, the ID.7 with station wagon bodywork. As regards the current line-up, the Pro comes in the basic version and the Edition Plus, with the latter richer but more convenient as it has greater standard equipment. The price of the new Volkswagen ID.7 starts from 64,850 euros for the entry level Pro and then “drops” to 63,550 euros for the Edition Plus.