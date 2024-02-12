The preview test of Volkswagen ID.7, the new electric sedan with fastback lines which is at the top of the German brand's EV range thanks not only to its shapes but also to a range that exceeds 600 km. Born on the MEB platform, ID.7 is 4.96 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.97 metres, with short overhangs and a Cd of 0.23. Thanks above all to its sleek lines, specific solutions such as the Air Curtains and the inclination of the front pillar, as well as handles flush with the bodywork and wheels with aerodynamic design.

Interiors

In the passenger compartment of the Volkswagen ID.7, the use of sustainable materials and on-board technologies stand out. Such as the 15'' display for the infotainment system with new MIB4 software, or the minimal digital dashboard behind the steering wheel which integrates perfectly with the augmented reality Head-Up Display which projects all of the essential driving information. The ADAS range is extensive, with the new Park Assist with Memory function and Travel Assist.

The Volkswagen ID.7 powertrain

From the multimedia system, you can then use the EV Route Planner to start pre-heating the battery to make refueling more efficient at the rapid charging stations. The powertrain is based on a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that delivers 210 kW, 286 HP and 545 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a top speed limited to 180 km/h . Added to this is a 77 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 620 km in the WLTP cycle. Volkswagen ID.7 is compatible with DC infrastructures up to 175 kW which allow you to go from 10 to 80% in 28 minutes while AC charging is up to 11 kW. Volkswagen ID.7 is already available in dealerships, with a price of 63,550 euros for the rich Edition Plus trim level.