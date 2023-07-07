How is it possible to reach 700 km of autonomy with a maxi sedan like the new one Volkswagen ID.7? Of course, the new generation of its engine plays a fundamental role, but there is another element that contributes decisively to this result: aerodynamics. In the case of the German flagship, the drag coefficient (Cx) of 0.23 and the frontal area of ​​only 2.46 m² translate into low resistance to air flows and are the result of the very close collaboration between the departments Design and Development.

Matter of form…

With sedans like the ID.7, the shape of the car’s body accounts for approximately 50% of the Cd value, while wheels and tires determine 30%. The remaining 20% ​​is divided more or less equally between the underbody and the grille air intakes, which are used to direct air to the radiators. The fact that the new ID.7 is the most aerodynamic model of the entire ID family. it can be easily understood by observing the silhouette of the car, which is almost five meters long. “Aerodynamics was a priority when designing the ID.7, more so than for any other model. This can be seen in the low front end, smooth transition in the bonnet and sloping windscreen. The coupe-like roof shape and tapering rear end are also designed for ideal aerodynamic performance,” explains Volkswagen designer Daniel Scharfschwerdt.

Simulations and wind tunnel

To achieve such refined aerodynamics, work on the exterior design, underbody, wheels and other details was intense from the early stages of development and involved close collaboration between developers and designers. “We consulted regularly between the Development and Design departments, striving to find the best solutions in an iterative process. Taking small steps we have achieved excellent results: we have performed many computer simulations to calculate the flow, integrating them with wind tunnel tests” adds Stephan Lansmann, Project Engineer responsible for ID.7 aerodynamics.

The role of the underbody

The underbody of the Volkswagen ID.7 is almost completely closed. Completing the effect are newly designed front wheel spoilers, which direct air along the wheels under the vehicle with minimal turbulence. Vents on the sides of the front bumper, on the other hand, direct air around the front of the vehicle with minimal losses, while the flared side sills prevent air from flowing into both the underbody and rear tire areas, preventing turbulence is created. Finally, the airflow affecting the underbody is directed by a few small spoilers and bodywork elements.

Active aerodynamics

“On electric vehicles the wheels contribute most to good aerodynamics, so we focused on them in particular. The priority in defining the shape of the rims was aerodynamics, together with the cooling requirements of the brakes. The result is a rather closed rim, with particularly good aerodynamic properties,” continues Lansmann. The level of attention to detail was so high that the flow simulations also involved the sidewalls of the tyres, in order to optimize variants with less good aerodynamic characteristics right from the early design stages. Much attention has also been paid to the functional openings in the front, through which the air is led to the radiators. The ID.7 actively controls the flow of air that hits it in the front through a roller blind, in order to favor cooling or the reduction of aerodynamic resistance depending on the situation. The electrically operated curtain opens only when it is necessary to cool the power units or the battery. Finally, at the rear, the key elements for aerodynamic efficiency are the shape of the tailgate, that of the diffuser and the side separating edges.

Computers and clay models

The first part of the aerodynamic work was carried out with computer simulations: “In the first year of development, the work is completely virtual, with updates approximately every two weeks. The car only goes through the wind tunnel when the design is stable, and for this it can take up to a year and a half from the start of development” concludes Lansmann. The process begins with the design team sharing CAD (Computer-Aided Design) data, after which the processors calculate the airflow values, even for details such as flush door handles or wing mirrors. In the wind tunnel work, however, life-size clay models of the Volkswagen ID.7 were used. Any modifications or developments, for example to the back and parting edges, were transferred to the model using a milling cutter with millimeter precision.

The 3D printer

A 3D printer was also used to create the prototypes, thanks to which Stephan Lansmann’s team was able to evaluate numerous variants, for example for the rear-view mirrors, whose shapes have a great impact on aerodynamics. Through this process, both the lower and upper parts of the mirror housing, but also the base itself, have been optimized to achieve a lower drag coefficient. Thanks to this work of great attention to detail, the Volkswagen ID.7 can boast a Cd of 0.23, which is the best drag coefficient of the entire Volkswagen ID range. 100% electric.

