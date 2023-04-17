Volkswagen’s ID electric family is still expanding with the arrival of a new battery-powered flagship that rekindles the challenge between the Wolfsburg giant and Tesla. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID.7 which officially debuted without veils after weeks in which the prototypes were seen on the road and the German car manufacturer itself had released several preview images with some camouflaged specimens. The new full electric sedan from VW will have a total range of 700 km, introducing, among other things, various innovations in terms of technology and equipment compared to the other sisters in the ID range. It will arrive in Europe and China already by the end of 2023, with a price that should be around 55,000 euros, while from 2024 it is also expected to land on the North American market.

A new engine

The Volkswagen ID.7 is the first model based on the MEB platform to be equipped with the new generation of powertrains, with an engine capable of delivering 210 kW (286 hp), the most powerful and highest torque of a Volkswagen ID. until now. This power variant is used in the ID.7 regardless of which battery size you choose. The power unit with the internal designation APP550 was developed together with Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel (Germany) where it is also produced. Depending on the size of the battery, the ID.7 will provide a total range of up to 700 kilometers and a charging capacity of up to approximately 200 kW.

How is Volkswagen ID.7

The new electric flagship from Wolfsburg is almost five meters long and has been designed to maximize aerodynamic efficiency. The roofline slopes coupé-style to the rear and contributes to an excellent drag coefficient of around 0.23 depending on the vehicle equipment. The long wheelbase and short overhangs ensure plenty of space inside the car. In the ID.7 the classic instrumentation has been reduced to what is strictly necessary. The information function is performed by the standard augmented reality head-up display, which projects data such as speed in the area in front of the driver and virtual interactive indications such as turn arrows into the real world in front of the ID.7. Thus the driver’s gaze can remain on the road. In the ID.7, assistance systems such as Travel Assist with swarm data7 adjust the lateral and longitudinal dynamics on fast roads as needed. On request, the ID.7 can also assist with lane changing on motorways above 90 km/h via Travel Assist. The driver still has everything under control, but with much less effort. Parking is also easier: the electric Volkswagen takes care of it autonomously. For example, with parking with Memory6 function at a distance of up to 50 meters. The driver can stay in the ID.7 or monitor the maneuver from the smartphone app.

Battery and versions

The ID.7, initially available in the Pro and Pro S equipment and engine versions. Two battery versions will be available: The ID.7 Pro3/5 will have a 77 kWh battery (gross: 82 kWh). DC charging power: 170kW. The latest Volkswagen battery with a capacity of 86 kWh (gross: 91 kWh) will be used in the later ID.7 Pro S2/4. Here the DC charging power will be 200 kW. A new thermal management ensures that the battery is preconditioned before the stop for recharging. This preconditioning starts automatically with active route guidance to a charging station. According to initial internal estimates, with a full charge the ID.7 Pro will travel up to around 6155 kilometres, the ID.7 Pro S up to around 700 kilometres. Multimedia system and technology The infotainment system can be operated via the visually separated 15-inch touch display of the next generation infotainment system. The graphical user interface and menus have been extensively redesigned in order to make command of the functions as simple, intuitive and customizable as possible. The display has been divided into two touch bars that are always visible and the Home screen. The top bar of the display has a new direct access on the left which at any time allows the user, with a simple touch, to go to the main menu with all the apps and functions. Nearby is a button for the new Car Control Center, which provides direct access to the most important vehicle functions (which can be configured by the driver himself). The main menu and the Car Control Center can be called up at any time, without having to close the active app, making it considerably easier to use. To the right of the Car Control Center there are further direct accesses to which functions can be assigned as desired with the available apps. Thus the driver and passenger can quickly and easily select their favorite and most used apps. A further step has also been taken from the point of view of safety and driving assistance systems. An example of this is the Travel Assist6 with swarm data which enables assisted driving of the ID.7 with longitudinal and lateral dynamic control and, on multi-lane motorways from a speed of 90 km/h, assisted lane change. Swarm data is also considered for assisted lane changing on multi-lane highways (later to be introduced). However, the lane change function (such as lateral and longitudinal dynamics) also works without swarm data.