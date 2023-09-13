Orders open in Italy for Wolfsburg’s new electric flagship, starting from 64,850 euros: the dual-engine concept already anticipates the sporty GTX variant

Gianluigi Giannetti

High-performance electric flagship, but absent from the Munich Motor Show so as not to overlap with the announced Volkswagen protagonist, ID.2 GTI concept. However, it was inevitable that the ID.7, the Wolfsburg brand’s reference electric sedan, would also find a sporting declination capable of attracting interest to the model, which has just started marketing in Italy. Still a concept car, Volkswagen ID.X Performance is clearly aligned in name with its Gtx variant, an acronym that distinguishes the more high-performance versions of ID.4 and ID.5.

Double engine — The official debut of the new ID.7 Gtx is expected for end of 2023but the ID. but this time of an asynchronous type, i.e. designed for activation for short stretches and with an extremely high response speed.

four-wheel drive — The ID.X Performance is therefore an intelligent all-wheel drive designed for fast driving, with a total power of 558 HP (441 kW), ride height lowered by 60 mm and 20″ sports wheels, as well as specific aerodynamic appendages both at the front and at the rear. No communication regarding performance, but useful information regarding torque management, which will be coordinated between the two axles by a specific Vehicle Dynamics Manager system, which will also control the rear differential.

the price of the ID.7 — The ID.7 in the traditional variant is already landing in Italy today, which can be pre-ordered at a list price from 64,850 euros and arriving in our country at the beginning of 2024. For Volkswagen this is an important car, which marks a rather clear technical evolution in its range of electric cars of which it naturally takes the lead. 4.96 meters long and with a luggage compartment with a total volume of up to 532 litres, it is equipped with a 77 kWh net capacity battery for a range of up to 620 km. The new Mib4 software-hardware system makes its debut on ID.7, the clearest evolution that the Volkswagen brand has made in years in terms of computing power, functions offered and user interface, now more intuitive to use .

standard and optional — The range. ID.7 can already be pre-ordered in the Pro variant at the price of 64,850 euros, with standard equipment that includes 19" alloy wheels, 3-zone automatic climate control, head-up display with augmented reality or Discover Pro navigator with screen 15" touch screen. As options, in addition to the heat pump and 20" alloy wheels, only four optional packages are available. L'Exterior Pack offers the light signature with central LED on the grille and IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights with dynamic high beam adjustment, but it is theExterior Pack Plus to make the difference, because it adds the electric panoramic roof with intelligent glass, but above all high-level mechanical features such as progressive steering with variable gear ratio and Adaptive Chassis Control Pro with electronically controlled shock absorbers. With the'Interior Pack the dashboard is enriched with imitation leather inserts and the seats are equipped for the first time with massage programmes, not only on the backrest but also on the seat. L'Interior Pack Plus adds the 700 Watt Harman Kardon audio system and the innovative climate control system with new smart fans inserted in the dashboard.