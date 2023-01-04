To the CES 2023 in Las Vegas the first images of the electric sedan arrive Volkswagen ID.7heir EV of the Passat. The sixth model in the ID range, after ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6 (only in China) and theID. Buzzcan count on high-level technologies and above all on an autonomy of 700 km in WLTP with a single charge. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models which we expect to launch by 2026. At CES it was coated with a clever camouflagewhich uses a multilayer paint to create light effects on parts of the car.

Volkswagen ID.7 electric car

The Volkswagen ID.7 is an electric sedan that was born on MEB platform of the group. The advantages of the modular platform are short overhangs and a long wheelbase (2.97 metres), which lead to great advantages in the interior.

Volkswagen ID.7 “camouflage”

On the Las Vegas catwalk, attention was paid to the electric car rather than to the technical aspect technologic innovations which introduces. In fact, a new arrangement and configuration of the displays makes its debut in the passenger compartment, with augmented reality head-up displayone central screen of 38 centimeters (15 inches) diagonalnew climate controls integrated into the first level of the infotainment system e illuminated touch cursors.

Volkswagen ID.7 technology on board

The Volkswagen ID.7 on board is equipped with the new climate control system with intelligent flow management, which offers many functions. For example, if the ID.7 detects that the driver is approaching based on the position of his key, it will already begin to cool the cabin on summer days or at warm it up on cold days before the driver gets into the car.

The cockpit of the Volkswagen ID.7

The Smart Air Vents newly developed intelligent air vents control airflow and move dynamically to distribute air over large areas as quickly as possible.

According to the preferences of the passengers, the air can be direct to the body or ventilate indirectly inside. These functions are visible at all times on the new large display and each user can choose and memorize the favorite ones.

Volkswagen ID.7 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment display

Special requests can be activated using i voice commands. If the user says “Hi Volkswagen, my hands are cold!”, the ID.7 responds by starting the steering wheel heating function. At the same time, warm air is directed towards the hands.

Volkswagen ID.7 paint with QR code

The camouflaged sedan at CES in Las Vegas presents a digital design inspired by QR codes, with a multi-layered paint finish, which illuminates the ID.7 interactively. They have been applied 40 layers of paintof which some are conductive while others have insulating properties.

Volkswagen ID.7 “camouflage” with “electrified” multilayer paint

A total of 22 vehicle areas can be controlled separately and are electrified under the top coat of paint (electroluminescence) so that they light up. If all of this is connected to a sound system, the rhythm is displayed by the lighting of the individual areas.

Photo Volkswagen ID.7

👉 Electric car charging rates

