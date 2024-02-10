The new Volkswagen ID.7 has expanded Wolfsburg's electric range, placing a sedan with fastback shapes at the top of the ID family that promises between 600 and 700 km of autonomy. After telling you about my driving impressions during the preview test drive, here are 5 things to know about the new Volkswagen ID.7.

1. Aerodynamic research on the Volkswagen ID.7

The new Volkswagen ID.7 has streamlined shapes and an ideal silhouette to maximize efficiency. There are several solutions chosen by the Wolfsburg engineers to achieve this goal, from flush handles to the inclination of the uprights, up to Air Curtains. The result is a Cx of just 0.23.

2. Versatile platform

The technical basis is always the MEB platform, a modular architecture from the VW group which allows for the maximization of on-board space thanks to a long wheelbase and short overhangs. A concept also applied on the Volkswagen ID.7, 4.96 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.97 metres.

3. New infotainment software

The new MI4 update has allowed us to further improve the on-board experience, with multimedia functions usable thanks to the 15″ touchscreen display of the infotainment system. The driver can then obtain essential information from the digital instrument panel or from the Head-Up Display with Augmented Reality.

4. The IDA voice assistant

In the ID.7, even more functions can be controlled via the new IDA online voice assistant. Among these: the adjustment of the soft lights, the selection of the driving profile but also interacting with some set ups with simple sentences, with the assistant now interpreting what is said. For example, many climate control functions can be activated via the IDA voice assistant: for example, by saying “Hi IDA, my hands are cold” the ID.7 starts heating the steering wheel and delivers hot air directly to your hands.

5. Over 600 km of autonomy for the Volkswagen ID.7

The heart of the Volkswagen ID.7 is the German brand's new engine, the APP550 three-phase permanent magnet synchronous unit capable of delivering 286 HP, 210 kW and 545 Nm, combined with a 77 kWh battery which guarantees an autonomy of 620 km. The performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a speed electronically limited to 180 km/h. The new Volkswagen ID.7 is compatible with direct current infrastructures up to 175 kW to recover from 10 to 80% in just 28 minutes.