Volkswagen ID.5 obtains the maximum result in the assessments on driving assistance systems in the tests carried out by the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program), obtaining a “very good” rating with a score of 4 out of 4, the highest possible. The experts of the independent assessment body particularly emphasized the comfort and excellent level of driving assistance provided by the car. With the “Driver Assistance Test”, Euro NCAP has expanded its test scheme beyond the classic crash test and introduced a structured evaluation and classification system in the area of ​​comfort and assistance systems. With the aim of providing consumers with a realistic view of the performance of state-of-the-art assistance systems.

Additional test procedures in the vehicle assistance area include a couple of critical highway driving scenarios, such as typical arming and stopping scenario maneuvers, which test the efficiency of the systems in supporting the driver to avoid accidents. The Assistance Competence test evaluates driver involvement, ie how the driver and the system work together and how the system ensures that the driver remains engaged in driving. The “Safety Backup” test evaluates the vehicle’s performance in avoiding collisions and mitigating the potential consequences of an accident. In its assessment, Euro NCAP points out: “The VW ID.5 provides excellent vehicle assistance with a similar level of driver involvement. In combination with excellent safety support, the system overall offers excellent assistance on the motorway ”.

In the ID.5, Volkswagen uses innovative and fully connected assistance systems, the best example being the optional “Travel Assist with swarm data”. Within the limits of the system, it can actively keep the vehicle on track and maintain both the distance to the vehicle in front and the maximum speed set by the driver. Among other things, the system uses the Adaptive Lane Guidance function which actively keeps the vehicle in the center of the lane. However, the “Travel Assist with swarm data” it is able to adapt to the driving style and can also keep the vehicle on the right or left side of the lane.

On the motorway, the “Travel Assist with swarm data” can optionally provide active support during lane changes at speeds of 90 km / h and higher. If activated, lane change can be started and performed by tapping the indicator lever. Provided that the sensors do not detect any vehicles in the vicinity of the car and that the capacitive steering wheel recognizes the driver’s hands, the vehicle automatically initiates the overtaking maneuver and changes lanes. The driver can intervene and take control of the car at any time. Overall, numerous driver assistance functions have been tested by Euro NCAP, including standard features such as the “Front Assist” emergency brake assist and the “Lane Assist” lane assistance systems. In addition, safety experts evaluated optional comfort assistants such as Predictive ACC, Side Assist and Emergency Assist. According to Euro NCAP then “The clear and intuitive displays, especially the augmented reality head-up display […]which shows the system status in the direct line of sight of the driver ” represent an added value for this car. This way customers can see at any time which systems are active or which system is currently supporting them. Already in March, the ID.5 achieved the highest possible five-star rating in the renowned Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program) safety test. Examiners rated the all-electric SUV coupe as excellent in all four test criteria: in protecting vulnerable adult passengers, children and road users, as well as in terms of standard assistance systems.