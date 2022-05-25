Volkswagen has also started production of the 100% electric SUV ID.4 at the plant in Emden, in Germany. The success of the battery-powered crossover on the market convinced the German car manufacturer to invest 1 billion euros to convert the plant for the production of electric cars: the estimates put forward by Volkswagen speak of 4,000 copies of ID.4 that every week they will roll off the assembly lines once the plant is fully operational. The plant’s maximum production capacity by the end of 2022 will be 800 units per day, depending on supply levels.

Thanks to this investment, Volkswagen takes an important step forward in terms of electrification, if we consider that up to now the Emden plant produced the Passat and Arteon models with internal combustion engines. The introduction of the ID.4 SUV into the plant it will not lead to the stop of the production of these two thermal models, instead expected when the Passat will be replaced by a new generation in 2024 that will be produced by Skoda together with the Superb at the Kvasiny plant, in the Czech Republic; As for the Arteon, however, it will be replaced by the all-electric coupé-style Aero B sedan that will go into production again in Emden next year. As mentioned, the plant was partially revised, with the addition of six production halls and five transport bridges as well as logistics buildings of approximately 125,000 square meters.

With this conversion, the Emden plant joins the Volkswagen plants in Zwickau and Hannover in Germany and the Chinese plants in Anting and Foshan as electric vehicle production sites. To this list will be added next year the Wolfsburg plant, which will house the construction of the compact electric sedan ID.3. Recall that Volkswagen is also building one new factory right in Wolfsburgwhere its new 100% electric flagship Trinity will be born, while production of the ID.4 for the US market will begin at the Chattanooga plant in the fall.