Modern and essential look, lots of space on board and a full electric range of over 500 km. These are the main highlights of Volkswagen ID.4the battery-powered SUV of the German brand protagonist of our test drive, which last year strengthened the electric offensive of the Wolfsburg giant thanks to a practical proposal that rests on the solid foundations of MEB platform. We got behind the wheel of the 1ST Edition for a test that will lead us to discover all the features of this D-SUV. Let’s start by taking a closer look at the styling and exterior of the Volkswagen ID.4.

Starting from the minimal stylistic language that debuted on the smaller ID.3, the electric crossover of the German brand boasts a front mask characterized by clean lines, albeit with a strong presence on the road emphasized by the muscular profile and from the wheels with aerodynamic design that on the 1ST Max version reach up to 21 ”. The absence of the grille, typical of endothermic cars, has made it possible to redesign the grille, with an expressive optical signature that embraces the entire front part. The dimensions guarantee excellent habitability, especially for rear passengers with the Volkswagen ID.4 measuring 4.58 meters in length, a width of 1.85 m and a wheelbase of 2.76 meters. To maximize efficiency, an aerodynamic study was carried out which made it possible to obtain a coefficient of 0.28. The load capacity is also excellent, with the automatically operated boot boasting a load capacity of 543 liters which reaches 1,575 liters when the rear seat is folded down.

The dashboard layout respects the philosophy of the exterior, with the Volkswagen ID.4 boasting a high technological content. Behind the wheel we find the digital dashboard, a small 5.3 ” display that shows essential driving information, such as speed and above all battery charge status. In continuity with the instrument panel there is the selector of the driving modes, similar to what has already been seen on the Volkswagen ID.4. At the center of the dashboard there is also space for the cantilever screen that houses the infotainment system, a touch screen that can reach 12 ” on the top of the range. From here you can interact with the setup of the safety and driver assistance systems, with the ADAS package which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and road sign recognition.

In our case the powertrain is made up of an engine positioned on the rear axle capable of delivering 150 kW, 204 hp and 310 Nm of instant torque thus ensuring the possibility of reaching a top speed of 160 km / h and sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.5 seconds. Under the floor between the two axles there is the 77 kWh battery which guarantees a range of up to 520 km in the WLTP homologation cycle. With this type of accumulator, charging times are significantly reduced, especially if you can fill up with energy at a direct current infrastructure. With a 125 kW station, in fact, 30 minutes are enough to recover over 300 km of autonomy while the AC charging power reaches up to 11 kW. In this case, the timing at the column for a complete refill is around 7 hours. Alongside the 77 kWh battery there is also a version with a lower capacity, from 52 kWh which instead boasts a range of up to 470 km in the urban cycle. On the City version, the electric motor delivers 170 HP, 125 kW and is compatible with fast infrastructures up to 100 kWh.

On a mixed route the ID.4 proved to be enjoyable, with good comfort and the right ergonomics for those behind the wheel. The thrust of the electric gives good agility despite the size, with the rear-wheel drive adding a more direct feeling to the steering, which is precise and well balanced. At the rear there is a lot of space, with passengers who can travel without feeling sacrificed even for long distances. Intuitive both the interface and the controls, already seen on the latest models of the German brand. The only drawback is the sensitivity of the capacitive buttons on the steering wheel, which can sometimes be activated involuntarily. The Volkswagen ID.4 range is divided on two technical bases, Pure Performance and Pro Performance, with four versions: City, Life, Business and Tech. During the launch phase, the First Edition and the First Edition Max were introduced. In this case the price list started from 48,600 euros while starting from around 43,000 euros for the entry level up to 57,000 euros for the top of the range Tech.