Much more than a simple restyling. Volkswagen ID.3, protagonist of our test drive, is renewed and to do so it chooses a complete upgrade that involves not only the external style but also various innovations inside the passenger compartment without forgetting the important technological leap from the point of view of the equipment. A test of maturity therefore for the German electric, which we put to the test in preview on the roads near Verona.

Style news

Let’s start from the design, with the front of the new ID.3 which has been revisited giving greater muscularity and more sportiness to the electric model of the German brand: a new bumper stands out at the front, with optimized air intakes and the use of surfaces varnished to give a more modern touch. While not growing in size, the bonnet appears to be longer, with the removal of the black trim under the bumper creating this striking visual effect. The aerodynamic work also concerned the electric curtain of the radiator, which opens only when it is necessary to cool the powertrain of the Volkswagen ID.3, allowing the flows to flow in other cases. Also new is the design of the rims, once again optimized to avoid any type of friction. The big news, however, is represented by the new standard LED headlights, which also offer greater visibility. Optional Matrix IQ Lights that resemble the human eye thanks to the modules with soft side lights. At the rear, however, we find the light clusters on two levels, with an element completely in red and the X-shaped brake light. The dynamic direction indicators, on the other hand, develop outwards.

The new interior of the Volkswagen ID.3 with the restyling

The passenger compartment also changes, with the introduction of new sustainable materials that make the interior more welcoming with a mix of soft surfaces and on-board lighting that transforms the space on board into a small tech lounge. Speaking of this, the infotainment system screen grows in size, with the passage from 10 to 12” and the possibility of taking advantage of the latest VW software update. The latter can then also receive OTA upgrades, allowing you to have a car that is always connected and in step with the times. Behind the wheel, on the other hand, we find the digital cluster which measures 5.3” and where all the gear information is reported. From Volkswagen ID.4 comes the Head-Up Display with augmented reality, which projects active and dynamic navigation information onto the windshield, as if it were about ten meters in front of the driver’s visual range. The e-Route Planner has also been improved, to better plan each trip not only taking into account the battery charge level but also traffic and forecasts. Among the ADAS, an important upgrade has also been carried out on the Travel Assist, with the swarm data option that allows you to collect information from other vehicles. The system can then provide assistance when changing lanes.

Battery, range and engine

The offer of Volkswagen ID.3 is also optimized, with the new version that is offered in the Pro and Pro S variants: a single engine, located at the rear, with 204 HP, 150 kW and 310 Nm of maximum torque combined with two different battery cuts, from 58 and 77 kWh. For a range that can thus fluctuate between 588 and 428 km in the WLTP cycle. As far as charging times are concerned, the ID.3 Pro S is compatible with infrastructures up to 170 kW which allow you to recover up to 80% of the travel range in 30 minutes, while the Pro can take advantage of rapid charging up to 120 kW thus taking 35 minutes.

Price and versions of the new Volkswagen ID.3

We conclude with the price: the new Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance has a price list that starts at 41,900 euros. It is a final cost and therefore can fall within the first range of state incentives, with the possibility of reducing the price by 5,000 euros in the event of scrapping an older vehicle. As far as Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S is concerned, the price list in this case starts at 50,000 euros.