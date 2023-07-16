Proof of maturity for Volkswagen ID.3, the compact electric of the German brand that launched the brand’s intense strategy in the world of sustainable mobility. The compact on tap has been renewed with a restyling that brings with it some innovations inside and outside the passenger compartment, with an important upgrade from the point of view of technological equipment. After telling you the driving impressions in our preview test drive, here are 5 things to know about the Volkswagen ID.3 restyling.

1. More muscular and sporty design

On the restyling of the Volkswagen electric, the front changes first of all, which has been revisited giving greater muscularity and more sportiness to the electric model of the German brand: a new bumper stands out at the front, with optimized air intakes and the use of painted surfaces for give a more modern touch. While not growing in size, the bonnet appears to be longer, with the removal of the black trim under the bumper creating this striking visual effect.

2. A new look for Volkswagen ID.3

The big news, however, is represented by the new standard LED headlights, which also offer greater visibility. Optional Matrix IQ Lights that resemble the human eye thanks to the modules with soft side lights. At the rear, however, we find the light clusters on two levels, with an element completely in red and the X-shaped brake light. The dynamic direction indicators, on the other hand, develop outwards.

3. Less plastics

The passenger compartment has also changed, with the introduction of new sustainable materials that make the interior more welcoming with a mix of soft surfaces and on-board lighting that transforms the space on board into a small tech lounge. Foams and soft touch coatings then replaced most of the plastics, both on the dashboard and in the interior of the doors, increasing the premium feeling of this model.

4. More technology

The infotainment system screen grows in size, with the passage from 10 to 12” and the possibility of taking advantage of the latest VW software update. The latter can then also receive OTA upgrades, allowing you to have a car that is always connected and in step with the times. Behind the wheel, on the other hand, we find the digital cluster which measures 5.3” and where all the gear information is reported. From Volkswagen ID.4 comes the Head-Up Display with augmented reality, which projects active and dynamic navigation information onto the windshield, as if it were about ten meters in front of the driver’s visual range. The e-Route Planner has also been improved, to better plan each trip not only taking into account the battery charge level but also traffic and forecasts. Among the ADAS, an important upgrade has also been carried out on the Travel Assist, with the swarm data option that allows you to collect information from other vehicles. The system can then provide assistance when changing lanes.

5. Faster charging and easy range

As far as recharge times are concerned, the ID.3 Pro S is compatible with infrastructures up to 170 kW which allow you to recover up to 80% of the travel range in 30 minutes, while the Pro can take advantage of the rapid recharge up to 120 kW thus taking 35 minutes. The offer of Volkswagen ID.3 is also optimized, with the new version that is offered in the Pro and Pro S variants: a single engine, located at the rear, with 204 HP, 150 kW and 310 Nm of maximum torque combined with two different battery cuts, from 58 and 77 kWh. For a range that can thus fluctuate between 588 and 428 km in the WLTP cycle