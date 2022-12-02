Time for a first update also for Volkswagen ID.3, progenitor of the Wolfsburg electric family based on the MEB modular platform. The restyling will arrive in 2023, with the first deliveries of the updated version of the full electric compact which should hit the road starting in the fourth quarter of next year. The prices and trim levels for Italy have not yet been disclosed, while orders for Germany have been opened, with customers who can choose between the pre-configured versions of the Volkswagen ID.3 available in the Life, Business, Style, Max and Tour with a price list of 43,995 euros.

The news on the ID.3 restyling primarily concern the interior, with a new steering wheel that will no longer be in leather and the introduction of a larger display for the infotainment system which on the updated models will measure 12″ against 10″ on the versions current. The center console includes a cup holder while the boot floor is removable, all elements which have been introduced following customer advice and feedback. The new Volkswagen ID.3 also offers Over-The-Air software updates and a series of functions such as Plug & Charge and the Electric Vehicle Route Planner that facilitate the driving experience on board the electric vehicle. In the first case, the top-up can be paid easily through automatic authentication, speeding up the processes to fill up with energy. The new ID.3 will also integrate Intelligent Travel Assist with Swarm Data and Park Assist Plus with Memory function.

To meet the production needs and the amount of ordersthe ID.3, which is already produced in the Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany, will also be assembled in the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg. “The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured and we have updated the materials used in the interior.” said Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales. “In conceiving the renewed version, the development team took into account a series of suggestions from customers in order to improve the product and expand the standard equipment: “The needs of our customers are always at the center for us. That’s why we listen carefully to them and focus on tailoring our products to their needs.”