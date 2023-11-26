Performance and durability they are fundamental characteristics for batteries, which represent a key component of electric cars. The Volkswagen Group pays great attention to the development of batteries that maintain their qualities over time, as demonstrated by the exceptional results of the resistance test conducted by ADAC, the largest European automotive association, on ID.3.

Endurance test

After having traveled over 100,000 kilometers at the Technical and Test Center in Landsberg am Lech, in fact, the engineers found that the accumulators of the ID.3 Pro S version they still had a net capacity of 93%. The battery of this 100% electric compact has a net energy capacity of 77 kWh, and Volkswagen guarantees that, as with all models in the ID. range, at least 70% of the original net capacity it will be maintained after eight years of use or 160,000 km of driving.

First time for Volkswagen

This is extremely important data, considering that during the test conducted by ADAC the battery was not treated with particular delicacy. In fact, the ID.3 was often recharged to 100% using fast charging stations to quickly reach the 100,000 km target. Furthermore, contrary to what is recommended to preserve the health of the battery, the car was often left with a 100% charge for several days while waiting for the next test. It is the first time that a 100% electric vehicle from the ID. he comes subjected to such a test, also for this reason, during the process the ID.3 was frequently monitored by the engineers of the ADAC Centre.

The evaluation criteria

During the test, they were evaluated eight main criteria and over three hundred secondary criteria, ranging from technology and safety to driving behavior, ease of use and environmental impact. Upon completion of the analysis, ADAC recommended that ID.3 owners always install software updates. During the endurance test, the electric in question received several software updates, from which it has always benefited: in fact, the updates have not only corrected bugs and improved consumption, increasing autonomy, but have also increased the charging power up to 170 kW. The latest software version has also significantly reduced energy consumption on short journeys with outside temperatures between 0 and 5°C.

E-route planner

Finally, ADAC engineers appreciated the intelligent route planning function, called E-route plannerintroduced via a software update: this system calculates and suggests charging stops in order to reach your destination in the shortest possible time, even during long journeys, and it does so not only considering the state of charge of the battery but also taking into account the current and future traffic intensity. Another element that corroborates the outcome of the resistance test conducted by Volkswagen ID.3.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it