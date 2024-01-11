Volkswagen is preparing to introduce a new version of the ID.3 which will sit at the top of the range. A high-performance variant of the German electric sedan, so to speak: it is considered in all respects the battery-powered equivalent of the Golf GTIit is not yet clear when it will debut but it shouldn't be long away considering that recently a prototype of the new model was surprised during the tests at low temperatures.

Rear-wheel Drive

What do we know about this new top-of-the-range variant of the ID.3? First of all, it will be based on the smaller ID.GTI concept unveiled by Volkswagen at the Munich Motor Show in September last year. Furthermore, Autocar reports, it will be characterized by rear-wheel Drive and not anterior, and will have a overall power exceeding 280 HP. Speaking of engine, Volkswagen should opt for the APP550 electric powertrain, significantly more powerful than the APP310 that equips the current ID.3, as well as equipped with revised cooling systems, new casings and a more efficient inverter.

First details

The details relating to this new model are still unknown to date, but since it is the sportiest version of the ID.3 it is reasonable to expect a frame with a specific tuning, new steering gears, stiffer suspension and a lowered ride height. The stability and traction control system and the controller for managing the different driving modes will also be rethought. One last element: the new ID.3 “GTX” will be equipped with a 77 kWh lithium ion battery for an autonomy of over 500 km in the WLTP cycle.