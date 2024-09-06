During theID. Locarno Meeting, Volkswagen presented the ID.3 GTX Fire + Icea one-off inspired by the special series of the Golf 1990. The original model was created in collaboration with the designer Willy Bogner Jrwho also participated in the creation of this new exclusive edition.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice, features

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice is characterised by a paintwork three-layer pearl which varies between blue, purple and black depending on the light.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice and Golf Fire and Ice 1990

It features details such as the window frame in anodized reda high-gloss black roof and the geometric Fire + Ice motif in transparent matt on the sides. 21” wheels They are anodized blue with shiny elements, and the original logo is visible on the central pillar and on the rear spoiler.

Cockpit

The cockpit is divided between flaming red and bluewith aluminum pedals decorated with fire and ice graphics, and seats with upholstery removable and zipinspired by the Bogner sports jackets of the 90s.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice electric sports car

The Fire + Ice uses the ID.3 GTX Performance engine, with a power of 240 kW (326 HP) and a torque of 545 Nm.

Accelera from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 200 km/h. The 79 kWh battery supports continuous charging up to 185 kW and offers a declared autonomy of 601 km.

Volkswagen Golf special series Fire and Ice 1990

The Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice, unveiled between 1990 and 1991 in collaboration with the designer Willy Bogner Jr.had a pearl purple body, alloy wheels and a new front spoiler.

1990 Volkswagen Golf Fire and Ice

The engines varied from 90 to 160 HP in the GTI version. The special series, initially limited to 10,000 unitshad an unexpected success with a total of 16,700 units produced.

