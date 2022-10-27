The ID family is preparing to welcome a newcomer or rather a new declination of a model already present in the Wolfsburg offer. Volkswagen ID.3 will double its presence in VW’s offering, with the arrival of an SUV version with compact shapes that will allow it to embrace a wider clientele, for which the ID.4 is too large but equally prefers the shapes of a Sport Utility to those of the traditional version of ID.3.

To confirm the new model in the range was the CEO of the Volkswagen group, Thomas Schaefer who spoke about several news for the company and for the German brand: “We are working hard to develop an additional compact SUV based on the ID 3 so that we can also launch a Volkswagen product in this rapidly growing vehicle segment,” – explained the managing director of the Wolfsburg group – “The goal is to significantly simplify the product range, with a leaner and more direct offer within the next 10 years. We are also taking important steps in the development of the MEB platform, with significant progress, for example in terms of autonomy, performance and useful features. In every segment in which we compete, we want to live up to our Leading Volume motto: do less but do it well ”.

The 100 days in the role of CEO of Volkswagen were also an opportunity for Schaefer to take stock of another great new product that has been talked about a lot in recent months, the entry level model that will be placed at the base of the line -up by VW with a highly competitive price. There are those who called it ID.2 even if it is not yet clear the name that will be used. Of course, however, it is the starting list and the fact that we will see it on the road in the coming years: “From the entry-level electric car with a target price below € 25,000 to the Volkswagen ID Buzz and the new flagship Volkswagen ID Aero, we will have the right offer in every segment.”