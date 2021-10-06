The electric revolution started with the MEB platform and with the ID family seems to bear the first fruits for the German brand. Volkswagen ID.3 confirms excellent performance on the market and one year after its commercial launch it was able to establish itself not only in Germany but also in Europe where it was the best-selling electric car of the month of August ahead of Tesla Model 3 and the battery-powered SUV ID .4. “The car is an absolute success. It caters to all types of customers and was an absolute novelty, managing to occupy the top positions among new registrations in a large number of countries “, said Klaus Zellmer, member of the board of directors for sales, marketing and Volkswagen’s after-sales service.

At the end of September there were 144,000 orders for the ID.3 in Europe, 50% of buyers had never driven a Volkswagen before and were approaching the brand for the first time, according to a study commissioned by the company. “The ID.3 drew on an above-average number of new buyer groups for Volkswagen. Around 70,000 new customers are clear proof that we are exactly on the right track with this vehicle and our e-mobility strategy “, Zellmer continued. To get an idea of ​​VW’s electric success, the average new customer ratio for other Volkswagen models is around 36%. In the first half of 2021, strong demand for the ID.3 and other models in the ID family made Volkswagen the market leader for battery-powered vehicles in Europe.

To meet the high demand, around 1,200 units leave the production lines in Zwickau and Dresden each day, with Zwickau operating three shifts on both. the production lines. In addition, production for the local market has begun in Anting in China: the car will be launched on the Chinese market in the fall of this year. Volkswagen recently interviewed its ID.3 customers in Germany about the reasons for their purchase to better understand user behavior. The main criteria for buying or leasing an ID.3 were environmental performance (60%) and innovative technology (51%). Another important criterion for customers was the personal support provided by the Volkswagen dealer and service network. For almost 80% of German customers, the ID.3 is the most used vehicle in their family.