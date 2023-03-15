Get into a time machine and set it to 2026. When you get out there should be ten electric Volkswagen models. One of these may not cost more than 25,000 euros. That has to be the Volkswagen ID.2all (pronounced two all, so you say “to everyone” in English). Volkswagen is now showing the first images of the cheap EV of the future.

You can see this car as the new über-Volkswagen. The brand is not called that for nothing: they want to make cars for the people. When you talk about the über-VW of our time, you naturally end up with the Golf. For a long time, the future of the Gulf was uncertain. The Golf is also touched upon in the presentation of the new car.

The Volkswagen ID2.all

During the presentation, Volkswagen says that the ID.2all will come between the Polo and Golf. It is about four meters long and about the same size as a Polo. Inside it should be as spacious as a Golf. Speaking of the interior; in addition to the two screens, there are physical buttons, both on the steering wheel and below the center screen. Party!

Volkswagen has already released something about the specifications. The brand says that the Volkswagen ID.2all will be front-wheel drive; this in contrast to the ID.3, ID.4 and ID. Buzz. Also in the front is the engine package, good for 226 hp, a 0-to-100 time of less than 7 seconds and a top speed of 160 km / h. The range should be 450 kilometers and charging should soon be possible with 120 kW. This means that you can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 20 minutes.

The near future of Volkswagen

In addition to the ID.2all, Volkswagen also announces a few things about the future of the brand. For example, there will be an entry-level device called the ID.1 that will be placed on the new MEB platform. That car will borrow some parts from its sister model, the Cupra UrbanRebel. There is a good chance that the ID.2all will also be available on this platform.

With the Cupra concept, the platform turns out to be good for 225 hp and a 0-to-100 time of 6.9 seconds (apart from that extreme rally version with 435 hp and two engines). A version aimed at a large range should reach 440 kilometers on one charge, 10 kilometers than the planned range of the ID.2all. By the way, the UrbanRebel is scheduled for 2025.

Electric cars will be available in almost every segment and the Volkswagen brand will offer the broadest e-portfolio of the competition. From an entry-level EV to the electric ID.7 sedan,” says Volkswagen. An ambitious plan that also includes a second-generation ID.3, ID.3 GTX and ID. Buzz with three rows included. Finally, Volkswagen is investing 460 million euros to prepare the factory in Wolfsburg for the electrical violence.