The start of production of the Volkswagen ID.2, the new electric compact car from the German brand which should be launched on the market with a price of less than 25,000 euros, has been postponed. Initially, the start of production of the model based on the ID.2all concept was supposed to start between 2025 and 2026 but the Wolfsburg giant has made it known that the timetable could be postponed by a few months due to the postponement of the new regulations on Euro 7 engines. compared to the original entry into force deadline set previously.

Low cost electricity can wait

According to some German media, Volkswagen is convinced that the new rules on emissions from internal combustion engines will extend the life of some compact models and for this reason it would be willing to launch the new low-cost EV late. A decision that partly contrasts with the tendency of many car manufacturers to abandon the small ICE segment, considered no longer profitable due to the other development costs required to comply with the increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

The gap with Stellantis

The decision of the European Parliament last November to postpone the entry into force of Euro 7 has thus opened a new window for compact cars with internal combustion engines and for this reason Volkswagen does not appear to have the intention of rushing too far with its small EV dimensions. The decision of the Wolfsburg giant, however, could expose VW to a market gap compared to its rivals, in particular the Stellantis group which between 2024 and 2025 will launch several full electric B-segment models at a low cost, starting with the new Citroen e-C3 , passing through the new Fiat Panda and the Lancia Ypsilon.

Volkswagen and the new production standards

As reported by Automotive News Europe, the delay of the ID.2all comes in the context of Thomas Schaefer's reorganization of the automaker's production network in Europe, a decision made to reduce costs. According to the new guidelines, only 80% of the expected maximum sales volume of a new model will be planned for production. The first plant to test the new production pace will be the Bratislava site in Slovakia, where the Passat is produced.