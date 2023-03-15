The electric family of ID by Volkswagen is ready to expand downwards with the arrival of a full electric city car which will represent the entry level for the range of the Wolfsburg brand. In fact, further official confirmations on the Volkswagen project are arriving ID.1the low cost of the German brand which will be at the base of the offer of battery-powered vehicles with a highly competitive price by exploiting the modularity of the MEB platform and above all the new chemistry of the LFP lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in order to also reduce the overall production costs. The new Volkswagen ID.1 will have dimensions and features similar to those of a Polo and will follow the ID.2 which will instead have slightly larger dimensions and a crossover style.

A low-cost electric

The number one of the VW brand confirmed the project Thomas Schäfer which also highlighted the difficulties that the brand is encountering in offering a car at such a lower cost than the competition. “It will not be easy at all to produce a vehicle that will be sold at a lower than average price – explained the CEO of Volkswagen – But now we can do a lot in terms of economies of scale. Within our group of volume brands we are producing four vehicles together with Cupra and Skoda. That volume will help us reduce prices to be competitive and continue to earn.” The ID.1 will in fact be produced in Spain, on the same lines that will house similar models of the Skoda and Cupra brands.

A new electric pole

“We are working on a vehicle under 20,000 euros which will be an even bigger challenge. It is part of our DNA, Volkswagen has always pursued this a commitment that we all must embrace and on which we are working at full speed. In the next couple of months we will talk more about it.The new ID 1 will have substantially similar dimensions to the Polo, also taking up its name as could happen for the Tiguan and Golf: “The Polo is very successful and one of our icons, and we will use that vehicle concept in the future as well. We don’t know yet if we will use the same name but we are thinking about it.” Volkswagen ID.1 will use a shortened version of the MEB platform, reduced in length by about 100 mm compared to the base of the ID.3. It will be offered with a 231 HP front engine and a 57 kWh battery to guarantee a range of over 400 km.