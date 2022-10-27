Ten new electric models by 2026 are a more than ambitious goal for Volkswagen which wanted to further raise the bar of its targets in the energy transition, setting the deadline in 2033 to complete the transition to a purely electric range and stop the sale of cars with internal combustion engines, at least in Europe. Two new low cost cars will also be included in this context, Volkswagen ID.1 and ID.2 (if the names are confirmed), two entry level models that will have a price list below or close to 25,000 euros to offer access solutions to the range within the reach of a larger number of customers.

At the moment about these two models very little is known about these two cars, which in reality could also be the same car, declined in two types of bodywork. According to what was stated by Thomas Schaefer, it will in fact be a compact crossover and a three- or five-door model. The nomenclature is currently only a hypothesis but given what has been done so far, it is difficult for the brand to decide to revolutionize the order of badges in the range. The idea that it is a single car is not entirely far from reality since it is precisely by illustrating the new electrification plans, the CEO of Wolfsburg spoke about the arrival of an SUV variant of the ID.3 that will offer a new high-wheeled possibility in the VW line-up capable of taking a smaller Sport Utility to the road than the ID.4, meeting the needs of a wider clientele.

“We are working hard to develop an additional compact SUV based on the ID 3 so that we can also launch a Volkswagen product in this fast growing vehicle segment, “ – explained the managing director of the Wolfsburg group – “The goal is to significantly simplify the product range, with a leaner and more direct offer within the next 10 years.”