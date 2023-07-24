The Jizzakh Auto plant in Uzbekistan can organize the production of hybrids, electric cars and cars with a Volkswagen internal combustion engine. The launch of conveyors may take place before the end of this year. It became known from a government decree published Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

This is not the first time Volkswagen cars have appeared at the Jizzakh car plant: previously, the SKD assembly of Volkswagen Caddy vans was carried out there, but this project had to be curtailed after 2022, when the German company stopped supplying components to Russia, from where they were supplied to Uzbekistan.

In addition, according to the document, the production of Chinese BYD electric vehicles is planned for the spring of 2024 in the Jizzakh free economic zone.

Meanwhile, in the European Union, for the first time in history, electric cars have overtaken cars with an internal combustion engine in the number of sales per month.

According to analysts, in June in the European Union, the share of diesel cars was 13.4% of the total number of cars sold, 15.1% – electric cars, 25% – cars with a hybrid power plant, 36.3% – with a gasoline internal combustion engine.