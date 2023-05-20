Friday, May 19, 2023, 9:15 p.m.

















Volkswagen Huertas Motor brings its entire range of ID electric vehicles closer with a special ‘driving experience’ for businessmen and professionals. During the event, attendees have been able to perfect their driving techniques and learn about the benefits of betting on fleets that are more respectful of the environment through activities and presentations given by experts in sustainable mobility.

The initiative has been organized by its Volkswagen for Business department in Murcia, aimed at offering travel solutions to large and small companies. It began with a dynamic test drive that put participants behind the wheel of six vehicles: ID.4, ID.5, ID.5 GTX, ID.5 Performance, and ID Buzz People and Cargo. The group that managed to navigate the circuit in the most efficient way was rewarded with a gift from the dealer.

Finally, UMU professor Isabel Martínez gave a lecture on the importance of ecology to improve business competitiveness in today’s market. The Purchasing Director of GLS Spain, José Javier Fernández, also took part, who explained the challenges and advantages of incorporating fleets of ‘zero emissions’ vehicles.

ID Range Keys



Technology and performance. These are the two words that best define the Volkswagen ID range, a 100% electric proposal from the German brand that stands out for its modern and elegant design and its package of roadside assistants.

One of the most popular models is the ID.4. This SUV has a large interior space and has a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that offers a range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

Within the series, the ID.5 is also distinguished, a sports coupé that uses the MEB modular propulsion platform. It is available in several versions, including the ID.5 GTX, which has a powerful engine and an electric all-wheel drive system, and the ID.5 Performance, whose boot capacity is 549 litres.

Also available at Volkswagen Huertas Motor are its commercial options: Buzz People and Cargo. Both are equipped with unique features to facilitate the transport of both passengers and goods while offering greater performance and safety.