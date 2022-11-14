Goal achieved one year ahead of schedule Volkswagen who announced that he had cHalf a million ID family cars delivered, the acronym that identifies the electric models of the German brand. The Wolfsburg brand has in fact reached 500,000 units globally thanks to ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6, the full electric SUV destined for the Chinese market. Since the launch of the first battery-powered compact on the MEB platform in October 2020, VW has tried to give a strong boost to its Accelerate strategy while also addressing various critical issues due to the shortage of components.

“The delivery of half a million IDs confirms that Volkswagen models are well received by our customers worldwide. We are on the right track with our e-mobility campaign and our success story continues.” he has declared Imelda Labbeboard member for sales, marketing and after-sales service at Volkswagen. “Our goal remains unchanged: we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for those who want to choose sustainable mobility”. To trust the German brand there is also a significant order book also for the end of the year and the beginning of 2023: “We are doing our best to deliver the approximately 135,000 ordered IDs to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently tense situation regarding the supply of parts, we have to repeatedly adjust production.”

The German car manufacturer then aims to expand its offer both downwards and towards the top of the range, with the arrival of a low cost electric car and the new battery-powered flagship that will allow the brand to embrace all the main segments with its full electric cars: “Volkswagen will have the broadest electric vehicle portfolio in the automotive industry: from the entry-level electric car with a target price below €25,000 to the new flagship Aero B, we will have the right offer in every segment.”