uKraine war or climate protection: The Volkswagen Group assumes that this year will be much better than last year. The company announced after a supervisory board meeting on Friday that 9.5 million vehicles will probably be delivered this year.

Due to disruptions in the supply chains and a lack of supply of semiconductors, among other things, only 8.7 million vehicles were delivered in 2022, 7 percent fewer than in the previous year. The situation in the logistics chain is now easing, and there is also a high order backlog of 1.8 million vehicles.

The expectation is that sales this year will be 10 to 15 percent higher than in the previous year. An operating return on sales of between 7.5 and 8.5 percent should be generated. The return on capital is expected to be between 12 and 15 percent.

Strong price reaction in Frankfurt stock trading

On the stock exchange, the Volkswagen share price rose by 10 percent at its peak after the news from the supervisory board meeting in the afternoon was spread. The group’s good situation is also reflected in the form of a higher dividend. EUR 8.70 per ordinary share or EUR 8.76 per preferred share is to be paid out, EUR 1.20 more than in the previous year.







On the one hand, the increase is based on a successful year in 2022: sales rose by 12 percent to 279 billion euros and the operating result by 13 percent to 22.5 billion euros. On the other hand, Volkswagen is paying out a higher proportion of profits to shareholders this year (29.4 after 25.4 percent). The biggest beneficiaries are the Porsche and Piëch families, who are the main shareholders of the Wolfsburg group via the Stuttgart holding company Porsche SE. They will receive almost 1.4 billion euros in dividends.

“Our performance last year has shown the improved resilience of the Volkswagen Group in a difficult global environment,” commented Arno Antlitz, who is both CFO and Chief Operating Officer, the most important man alongside Oliver Blume, CEO of the Group, who has been in office since autumn. “The results are a testament to the solid financial basis on which we are consistently implementing our strategy,” he added.







Continued high investments in research and development

The group is accelerating its transformation and investing in software, the battery business and new platforms. After 8.1 percent of sales from the vehicle business flowed into research and development last year, a quota of 8 percent is also planned for this year. 6.5 percent of sales are to flow into investments in property.

Specifically, the Volkswagen Supervisory Board dealt with two billion-euro investments in North America. It is about a production for battery cells, which is brought forward because of the prospect of billions in subsidies. Originally, four more battery factories were planned in Europe after the locations in Salzgitter and Valencia.

The second investment project serves to revive the legendary Scout brand, which was initiated under the former CEO Herbert Diess. The large Scout following is to be served with SUVs and pickups, but in the future in an electric version. According to reports, the service provider Magna is being hired for the development, but the group wants to take over the production itself.

The investment sum for both projects should be in the order of 10 billion euros. The decision has not yet been made.