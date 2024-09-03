Volkswagen recently announced a collaboration with the German start-up Revoltech GmbH, located in Darmstadt, with the aim of developing sustainable materials based on industrial hemp. This initiative represents a significant step towards greater sustainability in the automotive sector, as the new materials could be used as eco-friendly surfaces in Volkswagen models from 2028 onwards.

Volkswagen and hemp leather

The developed material, called LOVEis made from 100% bio-based hemp and uses residues from the regional hemp industry. This makes it not only innovative but also environmentally responsible. We are talking about a completely natural and organic single-layer surface material, designed specifically for the automotive industry. Its distinctive features are different: it is free of leather, oil and is completely vegan; at the end of its useful life it can be recycled or composted reducing the environmental impact; it can be produced in existing industrial plants ensuring rapid scalability for large-scale production.

Collaboration and development

Volkswagen’s pre-development team, together with Revoltech GmbH, is working hard to innovate materials and replace traditional imitation leather finishes. The combination of hemp fibers with a biological adhesive occurs through a special technologycreating a surface material that is both aesthetically pleasing and sustainable. Volkswagen’s departments of materials technology, design and component development, together with Volkswagen Group Innovation, are joining forces to explore the application potential of LOVR: initial presentations of the material have already received very positive feedback from customers, indicating a strong interest in greener solutions in the automotive sector.

Towards the Future

It is expected, as mentioned initially, that the potential applications of this innovative material will be integrated into vehicle designs starting from 2028, carrying forward Volkswagen’s project for more sustainable mobility. “In our search for new materials, we are very open to new ideas

coming from many different sectors – commented Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand for Technical Development – In Technical Development, we place a strong focus on innovative, creative and sustainable solutions for the holistic development of vehicles that lead to savings in resources.”