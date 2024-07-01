Buy a new vehicle It is not as difficult as before, now the car loans They can be more accessible by offering minimal down payments without having to pay high monthly payments.

On this occasion we present you a model of Volkswagen hatchback bodywith a very attractive design, 1.6 liter engine and a power of 109 horsepower, do you know which one it is?

We refer to the Volkswagen Polo 2024a vehicle that you can purchase with a financing plan tailored to your possibilities, today in Debate We share with you the lowest amounts that you can select in your quote.

He Polo 2024 has a price in the automotive market of $327,070.12 pesos, which can be financed with Volkswagen Ya, where you consider a minimum down payment of 25% and a maximum term of 36 months.

Volkswagen Polo 2024: How does it work on credit if you give 25% down payment? Photo: Special

The hook for your Volkswagen hatchback It would be $81,767.53 pesos, to which we will add an opening commission of 2.6% plus VAT, this means that your initial amount would be $89,165.86 pesos.

Up to this point, how do you see the price that you can request from distributors Volkswagen carsNow we share with you how your monthly payments would be to finish paying in just 3 years.

The monthly payments for the Volkswagen Polo would be $6,284.50 pesos with a Financing extended to 36 monthsyou would relatively finish paying it off very quickly. So there you have the different concepts to consider if you want to buy this new car.