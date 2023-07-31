“Whether it’s going to be a GTI, GTX or whatever, we’ll see,” Volkswagen technical development board member Kai Grünitz told TopGear earlier this year. In March we asked Grünitz if there would be a VW ID.2all GTI or GTX. Now we get that answer. Volkswagen has applied for a patent for a new GTI badge. This badge clearly reveals that ‘GTI’ will be electric.

The patent was surfaced by CarBuzz. Volkswagen applied for the patent from the German company on July 25 this year Patent and Markenamt (DPMA). Yesterday, the application was stored in the DPMA database for the first time. The application also includes an image showing the new GTI badge. The ‘I’ has turned into a lightning bolt. It couldn’t be clearer, right? Volkswagen’s GTI will therefore be truly electric.

The new logo for GTI | Photo: Volkswagen / Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt

When will the first electric Volkswagen GTI arrive?

Now we have to wait for a response from Volkswagen. Because what exactly does the new GTI represent: fully electric cars or hybrids? And when will the first electric GTI arrive? And what will happen to the GTX (electric) and GTE (plug-in hybrid) versions? So many questions that come to mind now that we don’t get an answer for the time being.

What we do know, in any case, is that the Golf with a combustion engine is nearing its end. The ninth-generation hatchback should be introduced in 2028. That Golf will not have a combustion engine. Together with nine other electric VWs, the Golf must ensure that half of the range is electric by 2030.