The Volkswagen Group, the largest European vehicle manufacturer and second in the world, earned 15,836 million euros last year, 2.6% more than in 2021. The consortium led by Oliver Blume overcame supply problems, the rise in prices of raw materials and energy and logistical obstacles and has based its good results on obtaining more margin from each of the vehicles sold, which were 7% less (8.2 million units) than a year before. Revenues, however, reached 279,232 million euros, 11.6% more.

According to results approved by the Supervisory Board of the group and despite the risks regarding the economic situation, Volkswagen expects that the group of its brands will reach total sales of 9.5 million units this year, representing an increase of 16%. It is a sign of confidence that the sector will recover pre-pandemic production levels. The revenue linked to those sales will represent an improvement of between 10% and 15%.

“The results show the solid financial fundamentals that we consistently implement in our strategy,” said the group’s financial director, Arno Antlitz, through a statement sent by the group in which the effort to discipline both in terms of costs and as in the prices of the vehicles.

The difficulties the industry is going through, and especially the automotive industry, can be seen in the evolution of cash flows, which practically halved and stood at 4,800 million euros. The lack of parts forces to withhold the rest of the investments made to assemble a vehicle, which causes a need for greater spending that impacts the treasury. “As a result,” the statement states, “working capital and, in particular, inventories of finished goods, raw materials, and supplies at the end of the year were significantly higher than planned.”

These problems, however, were more than offset in terms of liquidity, which reached 43,000 million euros. Of that amount, 16,100 million come from the IPO of Porsche. Around 9,500 million have been allocated to the distribution as a special dividend.

