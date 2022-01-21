After ten days of hiatus, Volkswagen has resumed production in its Tianjin plant, in China. The recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in the eastern Chinese city had led the German carmaker to make the decision to stop all operations at the plant run by the joint venture with the local FAW: then it was January 10, and now the two companies have opted by mutual agreement to resume assembly operations.

According to Autonews, which cites a statement from Volkswagen, the Covid-19 outbreaks would not have been the only cause that led the joint venture to temporarily stop production at the Tianjin plant: even the shortage of components fundamentals, microchips and semiconductors above all, seems to have played a fundamental role in this sense. In any case, today production has finally resumed: remember that in the Chinese plant the FAW-Volkswagen alliance builds the Audi Q3 SUV, as well as a series of Volkswagen branded models destined for the local market. This is important news for Volkswagen, considering that in 2021 it failed to achieve the objectives it had set in China: the German group sold a total of 3.3 million cars, a drop of 14%; of these, only 70,000 were electric cars of the ID family, therefore at least 10,000 less than the estimated target of 80,000 to 100,000 registrations.