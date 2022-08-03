The eighth generation could represent the swan song for Volkswagen Golf. In fact, the German compact has come under the magnifying glass of the Wolfsburg executives who are carefully evaluating the possible future of this model. On the scale are the high development costs of combustion engines at a time when VW is investing billions in its electric range. The new CEO of the brand Thomas Schäfer has already reiterated on several occasions that electric vehicles represent a better opportunity in the smaller segments and that soon their price will equal that of ICE cars.

“We’ll have to see if it’s worth developing a new vehicle that doesn’t last all seven or eight years”explained the number one of the German brand “Such a move would be extremely expensive”. This does not exclude that the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf will have the restyling already announced but careful assessments will be made in the next 12 months to understand if there will be a possible ninth generation of this car. The ID range is gaining ground and the ID.3 represents a valid alternative to the Golf, also considering the direction taken at European level with the possible ban on diesel and petrol models starting from 2035. With the possible arrival of an entry level in the offer of Volkswagen’s EVs, the Golf could be put aside for good, marking the end of an era. The history of this model began in 1974, marking a change of pace for the company but as demonstrated in the past with the Beetle, the Wolfsburg giant is not afraid of unpopular choices. It will be necessary to see what will happen in the coming years at the legislative level and what the future strategies of the brand will be.