It still tops the charts of best-selling cars in Europethe Volkswagen Golfnow in its eighth generation, on the market since 2019. It should therefore receive its own restyling mid-career by 2023 or 2024, as usual for all models after 3/5 years.

All series of VW Golf from 1974 to present

Series Years Before 1974-1983 Second 1983-1992 Third 1991-1999 Fourth 1997-2007 Fifth 2003-2009 Sixth 2008-2012 Seventh 2012-2019 Octave since 2019 Not at from 2028? All series of Volkswagen Golf from 1974 (before) to eighth

The future of Golf 9 will be electric and tied to theevolution of approval standards and the ban on internal combustion engines. Previously, a stop had been thought of, but its historical value has forced a profound reflection on Volkswagen’s top management. Therefore, according to the latest updates, the name Golf could still be used but with the suffix ID and with a very different positioning than that of the ID.3.

Will the future of the Volkswagen Golf be electric?

Because the brand Volkswagen and the rest of the group are directed (willy-nilly) to the electric carsone might think that the current golf 8 be replaced by one Electric golf or plug-in hybrid.

The current eighth generation Volkswagen Golf may not be the last!

In the photo eighth and fourth generation of the Golf.

But compared to what had been assumed, the Golf will be able to have a future with 100% electric motor and stand betweenID.2 and theID.3 in terms of size and prices. The final decision about the future of Golf however, it will be taken over the next year.

Future of the VW Golf, what will it be?

The Golf is a historic model for Volkswagen and is unlikely to disappear in the future. The name will stick, but it will probably be hard to see one Golf 9 with internal combustion engine. The introduction of7 euros and the approach of date of 2035 in which no more thermal vehicles will be sold, requires the top management of the German brand to reflect deeply on their workhorse.

The Golf 9 could be positioned between the iD.2 and the ID.3

Barring future upheavals the Golf will continue to have a future with an electric motoralong with other historical models such as Polo, Passat or Touareg perhaps integrating the suffix into the name IDas already happened for the van ID.Buzz.

Photo Volkswagen Golf series from 1974 to today

