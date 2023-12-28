2024 will be a very important year for Volkswagen Golf: not only will the restyling of the eighth generation make its debut but above all there will be celebrations for the 50th anniversary of this iconic model. A car that has indelibly marked the history of the Wolfsburg brand, with over 37 million units sold from 1974 to today and a design that has been able to evolve in its simplicity over time.

A true icon

The Volkswagen Golf represents a milestone in the history of mobility, capturing the legacy of the Beetle as the people's car. The celebrations for the 50th anniversary of this car will retrace the epic history of the German compact car, with one of the events planned which will also lead the public to discover the restyling of the eighth generation.

The History of Golf

When Volkswagen presented the first Golf and therefore the heir to the legendary Beetle in 1974, it was an automotive revolution: with front-wheel drive and lots of space on board thanks to the large boot and folding rear seat. The linear design created by Giorgetto Giugiaro helped Volkswagen to adopt a new style, which was also taken up in subsequent models. The Golf soon became a true “Volkswagen” and already in 1976 it broke the barrier of one million units sold. The reasons for the success of this car are many: versatility, functionality, reliability are among those highlighted by customers who have chosen this car over the years, without forgetting its different variations, with the sportier GTIs, through the Variants and the Cabriolets. Thanks to Golf, Volkswagen has democratized not only technologies such as the monitored catalytic converter and anti-lock braking system, but also airbags, cruise control and electronic assistance systems, as well as mild and plug-in hybrid systems.

The celebrations for Volkswagen Golf

In the anniversary year 2024, Volkswagen will present the evolutionary development of the eighth generation of Golf which will include a new design, new assistance systems and an update for the powertrain range, latest generation multimedia systems. During 2024 there will be various initiatives to celebrate 50 years of Volkswagen Golf: from 31 January to 4 February, models from the first to the seventh generation will be part of the Volkswagen France models on display at the “Salon Rétromobile” show in Paris. From 2 to 4 February 2024, Volkswagen will present a Golf I and the exclusive EA 276 concept car at the “Bremen Classic Motorshow”.