The European car market does not change leader in 2021: Volkswagen Golf in fact, it was confirmed as the best-selling model in the last twelve months in the Old Continent, with over 205,000 units delivered. However, the record will certainly not make the German compact manufacturer smile: Golf sales have in fact decreased by 27.9% compared to the previous year, and even by 50% compared to 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic. took over. And to all this must be added the unstoppable growth of Europe’s best-selling electric in 2021: Tesla Model 3.

The battery-powered sedan from the Palo Alto carmaker is set to become a serious rival to Volkswagen Golf, especially if the market trends of both models remain the same. In fact, in the year that has just ended, the sales of Tesla Model 3 increased by over 64% compared to the previous year, exceeding 141,000 registrations. In the European automotive scene, in 2021 the Model 3 was positioned in 17th position among the best-selling models (in 2020 it was 41st): if you look only at the electric car segment, the US sedan had no rivals, ousting Renault Zoe from the top of the rankings and becoming the only battery-powered model in the absolute top 25 in the Old Continent. A good result, considering that one of its main rivals, the Volkswagen ID.3, ended 2021 in 53rd position, thus failing to replicate the success enjoyed by Tesla.