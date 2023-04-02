The current eighth generation of Volkswagen Golf will be the last to see the adoption of a range of internal combustion engines. This was announced by the German car manufacturer itself, which is preparing its electrified offensive in view of the coming years. And also Golf will be involved in this strategy: stop internal combustion, the next generation of the model, whose name has not yet been confirmed, will see it in the electric segment of the market.

Golf, stop the ICE engines

“This generation of Golfs is set to last until the end of the decade. So we have to see how this segment will develop – the words of the CEO of Volkswagen, Thomas Schaefer, to Automobilwoche and reported by Reuters – If the world develops completely differently than expected by 2026 or 2027, then we could develop a totally new vehicle. But I don’t think that will happen: to date this is not expected“. The number one of the German giant reiterated that, in order to be able to reach the end of the decade in excellent shape, Golf will be subjected to a restyling which will allow you to refresh your image.

The future is electric

An important signal is the one launched by Volkswagen: we know in fact that Golf is one of the most popular models that the company markets at European level, and deciding not to invest in the renewal of its ICE range shows how the company’s efforts are now totally focused on the electric future of its entire line-up.

Zero emissions target

Recall that Volkswagen aims to have 80% of its sales be represented by electric models in Europe and 55% in North America by the end of the decade, a deadline by which the entire VW Group aims for 50% of sales electricity globally. In this sense, the Wolfsburg-based brand should launch on the market ten new electric models by 2026including a low-cost one on sale for less than 25,000 euros. “We plan to keep the Golf name alive for a future electric model, likely to be revealed before 2028”Schaefer concluded.