2024 will be a very important year for Golf, which will bring some rather interesting innovations to the market. One of these is certainly the Golf restyling, which should be revealed in the early months of next year before the official commercial launch expected after the summer. Thomas also confirmed that the reveal of the new Golf is closer than one might imagine SchaferCEO of Volkswagen, through his LinkedIn profile.

A look at the front

In the traditional New Year greetings video, the German brand's number one provided a first clue to the Golf restyling. “I'm really looking forward to 2024, another one that will allow us to move forward with lots of new products. One in particular…“, Schafer said. And this “one in particular” is precisely the restyling of Golf: behind Volkswagen's number one, the renewed version of the German compact appeared in the darkness, visible only in the front and in particular in the luminous signature.

First rumors

The wait is therefore growing to find out all the news relating to the new Volkswagen Golf. The updates should not only concern the exterior design, but also the internal equipment: according to the latest rumors circulating in recent months, a larger 15″ touch display, which will house an updated version of Volkswagen's MIB3 infotainment system, redesigned with a focus on improved usability and functionality. No improvements to the currently proposed engine solutions are currently known.

Positive balance sheet

“The past year hasn't been easy. But we are proud of what we have achieved – added Schafer, taking stock of what Volkswagen has done – We redefined our brand DNA, set a clear plan to future-proof the company, and launched exciting new models. Take, for example, our new Tiguan and Passat: the best ICE models we've ever built. Or even our significantly improved fully electric ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5. Or our newcomer ID.7, which has already won numerous awards thanks to its numerous category-leading features. I would like to thank all of our VW team members who have helped advance the company globally. And a huge thank you to all our resellers and partners for their tireless efforts, and of course to our customers around the world for their trust. I can't wait for 2024. Together we will build the Volkswagen of the future. Step by step”.