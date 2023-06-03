New arrivals for Volkswagen Golf. After presenting the new limited series “333”, a number that corresponds both to the quantity of units in which it will be produced and to the horses released by its engine, the German car manufacturer is preparing to subject the eighth generation of its iconic compact to an important restyling mid-cycle, as evidenced by the prototypes recently tested on the road.

The design

Among the main ones cosmetic updates Volkswagen appears to have introduced a new bumper at the front of the car, as well as new headlights and a redesigned rear end with reshaped tailpipes and revised brake lights.

Technology and connectivity

Inside the passenger compartment should arrive a larger 15″ touch displaywhich will host an updated version of the infotainment system MIB3 from Volkswagen, redesigned with an emphasis on the best utility and functionality. Otherwise the interior will be the same as the current model, with the exception of some new finishes on the steering wheel.

The engine

No indiscretion relating to the engine range: basically Volkswagen is expected to fully report what is on offer for the current model, but it cannot be excluded that some of the engines available today can be improved in terms of efficiency and performance. We will certainly know more in the coming weeks, waiting to find out when Volkswagen Golf restyling will make its debut.